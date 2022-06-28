ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Passenger suffers medical issues onboard Carnival Glory, medevacked to University Hospital

By Raeven Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kvl9e_0gOTRc9n00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) – A passenger aboard the Carnival Glory cruise ship had to be medevacked Monday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A call went out to watchstanders of a 62-year-old man on board experiencing medical issues and was in need of higher medical care.

80 people evacuate Destin resort overnight for dumpster fire

Crews launched a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and directed them out to the cruise ship that was about 86 miles southeast of Southwest Pass, Louisiana.

When they arrived the man and his wife was along with a shipboard nurse, was hoisted up and taken to University Medical Center.

The Coast Guard reports the man has been listed in stable condition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Not enough chicken leads to gunfire at anniversary party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man tried to kill his brother-in-law during an argument at a couple’s anniversary party in South Memphis. Police say Deandre Dandridge and Tiara Munn were celebrating their fifth anniversary April 8, and had invited several family members to a party at their home on Woodland Avenue. That’s when police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

Wendy’s workers arrested after fight in restaurant

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

2 charged in connection to 14-year-old’s killing

UPDATE (9:02 p.m.): Teriana Lynne Thompson was booked into the Mobile Metro jail for felony murder. Thompson is the second person charged in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old on Chesire Drive South. UPDATE: Mobile Police released the names of additional suspects connected with the February 2022 killing of a 14-year-old on Cheshire […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
WKRG News 5

Fourth person charged in 14-year-old’s killing, victim identified

UPDATE: Fifth person charged in 14-year-old’s killing MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of a 14-year-old, who was killed on Cheshire Drive South Feb. 15. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was charged with the murder of Daniel Blackmon, 14, who was shot and killed at the 2600 block of […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man drives his shooter home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department said officers responded to two shootings on Sunday and one shooting on Monday. On Sunday, June 19 at 9:30 a.m., officers were sent to Kanode Road for an assault that had been reported. Officers found that the two men involved knew each other and one […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Glory#University Hospital#The U S Coast Guard#Destin#Crews#Jayhawk#University Medical Center#The Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WKRG News 5

Woman wanted for fraud, petit theft: ECSO

ESCAMBIA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman accused of fraud. Alyssa Blackburn, 22, is wanted for fraud, dealing in stolen property and petit theft according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. No other information was given at this time. Officials urge you to contact ECSO at 850-435-9620 […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy