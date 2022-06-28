ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals. The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties...

globalcirculate.com

Popular Bay Area restaurants and bars that closed in June

Throughout the month of June, several Bay Area business owners announced the permanent closure of their cherished restaurants and bars after decades in service. Among the shuttered businesses was Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, which closed its doors after nearly four decades. Owner and master brewer Geoff Harries first shared the news of Buffalo Bill’s Brewery’s closure on Instagram and later told SFGATE that his decision to close was based on a lengthy closure during the pandemic. The historic bar will be remembered for putting pumpkin ale on the map back in 1986 when its former owner, Bill Owens, revamped the polarizing brew and turned it into a seasonal classic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose

A new analysis shows downtown San Jose is reeling economically from the pandemic – more than its neighboring suburbs. According to the report, presented at a council committee Monday, the downtown’s recovery has been grim and economically lagging because many of its driving forces, including commercial projects and events, have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.... The post New report paints grim picture of downtown San Jose appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
stpetecatalyst.com

San Francisco engineering firm relocates HQ to St. Petersburg

Engineered Fluids, which specializes in creating cooling fluid systems for customers ranging from crypto-currency miners to electric vehicle manufacturers, has uprooted its San Francisco headquarters to St. Petersburg. “Seven years ago, when I ran a different company in the region [Star2Star Communications], St. Pete didn’t feel like a true downtown...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sri Ravipati

Wednesday in SF: City plans to end single-family zoning

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) Good afternoon San Francisco. Here are the top local headlines for June 29. San Francisco moves forward with plan to end single-family zoning. Housing development advocates scored a major win on Tuesday: San Francisco supervisors voted 6-4 to abandon single-family zoning under a new ordinance, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Wakes Up to Stranger Sleeping in Her Car in San Francisco

A woman visiting San Francisco said she woke up to find a stranger sleeping in her car, and video showing her encounter has gone viral. “I was shocked, I was so shocked I was like, ‘Oh my god hold on wait a minute let me take a look again, let me take a second glance there's a man in my car asleep,’” said Breanna Smith of Sacramento.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
socketsite.com

Masterfully Remodeled Noe Valley Home Fetches $1,400 Per Foot

Purchased in an off-market sale for $4.988 million or roughly $1,136 per square foot in March of 2019, the “masterfully remodeled,” 4,390-square-foot Noe Valley home at 2430 Castro Street returned to the market listed for $5.898 million earlier this month having been redecorated but not newly remodeled or further expanded.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

San Francisco Bakery Black Jet Is Selling Adorably Explicit Cakes to Raise Money for Planned Parenthood

Bernal Heights’ neighborhood favorite Black Jet Baking Co. might be best known for its case of sticky buns crowned with crunchy pecans and frosted cupcakes topped with sprinkles, but this week baker and owner Gillian Shaw is making headlines for a decidedly less kid-party-friendly creation. In response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, Shaw baked a layered funfetti cake with white frosting and a pointed message to six Supreme Court justices: “Fuck you.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

