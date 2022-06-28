Max Homa's best tips to help you salvage your round

As LIV Golf launched its first United States event Thursday, one American star took to social media to distance himself from the Saudi-backed league. That would be Will Zalatoris, who has finished runner-up in the past two majors. Zalatoris, 25, has been vocal in his support of the PGA Tour, stating in May he backed commissioner Jay Monahan’s decision to deny conflicting-event releases for LIV Golf’s inaugural event in London. “I think it’s great,” Zalatoris said at the AT&T Byron Nelson. “I mean, look, if you want to do it, no one’s stopping you. But what we have here is pretty good too, considering every week we’re playing for a pretty great purse on pretty great golf courses and considering the benefits that we have off the golf course on top of that it’s pretty tough to beat.”

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO