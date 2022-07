A 40-year-old Leesburg woman was arrested after she allegedly battered her live-in boyfriend while he was drunk and in bed. Sara Marie Hensley was charged with simple domestic battery after the incident, which happened early Tuesday evening at a residence on Oak Avenue where she and the victim live. The victim told a Lake County sheriff’s deputy that he and Hensley have been living together as a couple for about seven years.

LAKE COUNTY, FL ・ 9 HOURS AGO