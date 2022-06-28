Pollinator Plants for Full Sun

No nitrogen or phosphorus fertilizers in Orange County landscapes 6/1 – 9/30 because too much of it ends up in our water. The reason we have fertilizer regulation is because water quality is measured and managed, and pollution levels are too high. The nutrient pollution in water comes from a variety of sources. The biggest sources in Central Florida include septic tanks and landscape fertilizers. Landscape fertilizers contain nutrients necessary for healthy plant growth, but when those nutrients do not get used by the plant and they go into our water, those nutrients become pollution leading to algae blooms and fish kills. Nitrogen and phosphorus are the polluters, so the fertilizer ordinance aims at limiting nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer application.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO