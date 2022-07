WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tropics are still active and there are three areas we are watching. Potential Tropical Cyclone Two still does not have a closed center circulation, so it has not been upgraded to a tropical storm. It does, however, have tropical storm force wind speeds of 40 mph. Tropical storm force winds extend 60 miles from the center.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO