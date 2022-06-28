ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Paul set to wrestle at Summerslam

Pro Wrestling Torch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Logan Paul will return to the wrestling ring at WWE Summerslam. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, The Miz announced that he and Paul would...

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlinginc.com

How Does Bianca Belair Feel About Possible Intergender Matches In WWE?

Intergender matches and man-on-woman violence in WWE haven’t been displayed much since the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but one of WWE’s top stars, “Raw “Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, isn’t shy about welcoming all challengers., including men. “I’m a fan...
WWE
FanSided

Logan Paul inks WWE deal, immediately calls out The Miz

After various appearances with the company over the years, Logan Paul has officially signed a contract with the WWE. He also called out The Miz at his contract signing. Logan Paul is no stranger to the WWE, as he has made a variety of appearances throughout the years. From getting hit with the Stone Cold Stunner by Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, to his first-ever match at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Now, he is not going to be disappearing from WWE programming any time soon.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Undertaker Comments On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Promotion

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker believes Stephanie McMahon has what it takes to tackle her new role as WWE Chairwomen and CEO. The former WWE Champion is known as one of Vince McMahon’s favorite talents of all time, but that didn’t stop Taker from heaping praise on Vince’s interim replacement during an interview with Sports Illustrated.
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & The Miz React To Logan Paul’s WWE Signing

Logan Paul continues to be the talk of the pro wrestling town on Thursday after the news of his WWE signing went public. As noted, the social media sensation signed on the dotted line to confirm his WWE in-ring return, immediately making it clear that he’s got his sights set on a revenge match against former tag-team partner The Miz.
WWE
PWMania

Speculation About WWE Possibly Delaying John Cena’s Next Match

Future matches for John Cena were hinted at during the June 27, 2022 episode of WWE RAW when he was confronted backstage by Theory and Seth Rollins. The bout between Cena and Theory has been rumored to take place at the 2022 SummerSlam PPV, however Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com suggested that it might be postponed until WrestleMania 39.
WWE
ComicBook

Kurt Angle Recreates Iconic John Cena Promo from WWE SmackDown

Kurt Angle may be retired, but he's far from absent from the wrestling world. Following John Cena's return to WWE this past Monday on Monday Night RAW, Angle paid tribute to the 16-time world champion by recreating his iconic debut promo. Just as he proclaimed on June 27, 2002, Angle laid out an open challenge to "anyone in the house who wants to come out and face [him] like a man." This time, answering him was not a red-and-black trunked Cena, but rather a striped singlet-wearing Sophia Angle, the Olympic Gold Medalist's daughter.
WWE
The Independent

Logan Paul signs multi-year WWE deal

YouTube star Logan Paul has signed a multi-year deal with WWE.Paul, 27, has boxed both as an amateur and professional – like his younger brother Logan. The American fought fellow YouTuber KSI to a majority draw in an amateur contest in 2018 then lost to the Briton on points in a professional bout in 2019.Paul made his professional wrestling debut at WWE’s flagship event, WrestleMania, in April. He impressed with his athleticism in a tag-team match in which he partnered The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and the WWE legend’s son Dominik.Now Paul has signed a multi-year contract with the sports entertainment company.The 27-year-old is expected to next feature at SummerSlam, one of WWE’s biggest events of the year. Read More Former athlete Sharron Davies shuts down Tom Daley’s comment about trans athletesVince McMahon steps back as WWE CEO amid allegations of hush money paymentCody Rhodes overcomes gruesome injury to thrill at Hell in a Cell
WWE
411mania.com

WWE on A&E Programming Notes, Season 2 Premiere Will Feature The Undertaker

– As noted, Biography: WWE Legends will return for its new season on July 10. A&E has recently announced that the season two premiere will showcase The Undertaker. Additionally, PWInsider reports that the debut episode of WWE Rivals will showcase the epic feud between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels. This will be followed by a new episode of WWE Smack Talk on A&E, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kane talking bout The Undertaker, along with hosts Booker T and Peter Rosenberg.
WWE
ComicBook

Logan Paul Officially Signs With WWE

Logan Paul has inked a deal with WWE. The YouTube star shared the news on his Twitter, showcasing an image of himself alongside his WWE contract, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H. "Just signed with the WWE," Paul wrote in the tweet. This news comes fresh off of Monday Night RAW, which saw The Miz announce that Paul was training for an in-ring return. Miz specifically said that WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on July 30, is the event that Paul will wrestle his next match at.
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Money in the Bank 2022 Line-up

This Saturday, July 2, the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event. The Kickoff pre-show at 7pm. ET will kick off our live coverage. The updated card is below:. Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Logan Paul Makes Big Career Move With WWE

Logan Paul just made a big move with WWE. On Thursday, the YouTuber and boxer announced he signed a contract with the professional wrestling company. According to ESPN, Paul's contract is a multi-event deal that "will push into 2023." This means the 27-year-old will compete in multiple WWE premium live events (also known as pay-per-view events) and make appearances on TV such as WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown.
WWE

