Logan Paul set to wrestle at Summerslam

Logan Paul has inked a deal with WWE. The YouTube star shared the news on his Twitter, showcasing an image of himself alongside his WWE contract, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon, and Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H. "Just signed with the WWE," Paul wrote in the tweet. This news comes fresh off of Monday Night RAW, which saw The Miz announce that Paul was training for an in-ring return. Miz specifically said that WWE SummerSlam, which will take place on July 30, is the event that Paul will wrestle his next match at.
Comments / 0