The Villages, FL

Robert Hammer

By Staff Report
villages-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert (Bob) Hammer, age 76, died after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on June 14, 2022 in the Villages, Florida. Born in Chicago, IL to the late Thore and Virginia Hammer. Bob is survived by his loving wife Diane, of 53 years, his daughters Laura (Tim) Brown of...

www.villages-news.com

villages-news.com

Albert Azarian

Albert Azarian, 90, of The Villages, FL and Villas, NJ, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2022, in Villas, NJ after a brief illness. Albert, affectionately known as “POP” to all who knew him was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 8, 1931. He went to high school at Bartram High School and graduated in 1949. He was drafted to the Army and proudly served our country during the Korean War. He made his career in the dry-cleaning business, he owned D&A cleaners in Merchantville, NJ until he retired in 2002. He enjoyed golf, the beach, spending time with his family and was known for his sweet tooth! Albert was a kind and generous man, and an inspiration to all he encountered.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Maria Sandstrom

Maria Sandstrom, of The Villages, Florida; went to be with her Lord June 25, 2022, surrounded by her family; at 73 years of age. Beloved wife of Thomas (Tom) Sandstrom for 50 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Rob) McIntosh and Monica (Jesse) Madden. She is also survived by her grandchildren Cole, Clay, Gavin, Ava, Cass, Alex and Jake. Sister of Antonina (Jack) Allen and Richard (Julie) Messina. Preceded in death by her parents Vincenzo and Maria Anna Messina.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Edward Daniel Hines

Edward Daniel Hines, 81, of The Villages, Fl passed away on June 25, 2022. Visitation services will be held from 4-6 pm Friday 7/1 at Hiers-Baxley, Wedgewood Ln. Funeral service details will be announced at a later date. Ed was born Pawtucket, RI to Ed & Elizabeth Hines on 4/24/1941....
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Jerry Gordon Colyer

Jerry Gordon Colyer, 85, of Lady Lake, Florida passed away on June 15, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida. He was born in Jefferson City, Missouri on January 3, 1937. After graduating from Jefferson City High School, he obtained his Bachelors and Masters of Science in Mathematics. He applied his education to a successful 33-year United States Air Force civil service career, retiring as the Director of the Office of Aerospace Studies at Kirtland Air Force Base, Albuquerque, NM. Jerry was known throughout various communities for his selflessness and humble service. While in Albuquerque he was an avid supporter of Pets are Working Saints (PAWS), often taking dogs to the local Veterans Administration hospital to provide emotional comfort to disabled veterans.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Kenneth John Sikora

Kenneth John Sikora, 75, formerly of Long Island, NY, died peacefully in Leesburg on June 11, 2022, after a heroic battle against Parkinson’s disease. Kenneth was born in New York City, in 1947, to his parents Anna and Alex Sikora, who have predeceased him. He spent most of his life in and around New York where he graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School and earned a degree from the University of NY, Academy of Aeronautics.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

Nancy Dodge Idell

Nancy Dodge Idell of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home on June 19, 2022. Nancy was born in Baltimore, Maryland on October 13, 1944, to the late Keith and Nancy Denton Dodge and graduated from Abington High School in Abington, Pennsylvania in 1962. It is here where she dated Chad Idell. They connected again in college and discussed marriage, but what Chad describes as his greatest blunder, he “let her get away”. Luckily, they reconnected in 2009 and married in 2013.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Leslie “Sandy” O’Sullivan Crowley

Leslie “Sandy” O’Sullivan Crowley, 88, of Summerfield, FL went to be with the Lord on June, 2022 at his home. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Crowley, father to three children, three grandchildren and two great grand children. His joyful smile, playful spirit and unwavering love and devotion to his faith forever touched us all.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Sheila Dzieman

Sheila Dzieman, formerly of Lady Lake, FL, passed away suddenly on Sunday, April 24, 2022 in Oxford, Florida. She was 81. Born in Boston, Massachusetts on June 6, 1940, Sheila lived a full and vibrant life. She was the second of six children born to Ellen (Donovan) and Michael J. Whelton, Jr. Although considered a shy child, she graduated early from Matignon High School in Cambridge, Massachusetts in May 1957. Sheila went on to pursue her dream of becoming an elementary school teacher when she completed her Bachelor’s in Education from the State College at Boston in May 1961. Sheila was a dedicated and well-loved teacher for over 30 years. First teaching Kindergarten in the Revere (Massachusetts) Public Schools, Sheila landed her dream job teaching Kindergarten and then first grade at Bancroft School in the Andover (Massachusetts) Public Schools. After her retirement, she found tremendous joy as a substitute teacher at The Villages Charter School in Florida.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Michigan man on way to spread father’s ashes at beach arrested on I-75

A Michigan man on his way to spread his father’s ashes at the beach was arrested on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Jacob Grant DeVore, 34, of Commerce Township, Mich. was driving a black Dodge Charger with Michigan license plates shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday southbound on I-75 when the vehicle’s heavily tinted windows attracted the attention of a trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Human smuggler paid $1,000 for transporting illegal alien nabbed in Sumter County

A human smuggler who was being paid $1,000 for transporting an illegal alien into Florida was nabbed in Sumter County. Jose Guadalupe Juarez, 69, of Pasadena, Texas, was driving a silver Ford Explorer at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday southbound on I-75 when he was pulled over for having a temporary tag which had expired on May 5, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Man flees to hotel rooftop in The Villages after allegedly pointing gun at woman

A man fled through a window to the rooftop of a hotel in The Villages after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman. Law enforcement responded at about 5 p.m. Monday to the Comfort Inn & Suites on Avenida Central where 23-year-old Jimero Lee Von Jackson of Ozark, Ala. pointed a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun at a woman in a guest room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Jackson had struck the woman several times and choked her. The altercation was witnessed by an out-of-state party over a video call, the report said.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Warring Lady Lake couple jailed after laundry detergent dumping brawl

A warring Lady Lake couple was jailed after a brawl in which they allegedly dumped laundry detergent on each other. Officers were called Sunday to the couple’s home on Shenandoah Avenue. Erica Lyn Marsh, 41, told officers she had asked 49-year-old Jesse Rackow to vacate the premises but was...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Fireworks are a Fourth of July tradition

When I was young in New Jersey, fireworks were illegal! You could not purchase them. You couldn’t use them. You definitely didn’t want to get caught with them, or you would be fined severely! So they said. Usually, when my hometown men in blue saw you setting off recreational explosives, they would just give you a warning and confiscate anything you had. Rumor has it, our town used all the illegal materials in their encore at their yearly July 4th extravaganza.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Wildwood man apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in shoe

A Wildwood man was apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in a shoe in his vehicle. Jaquan Baker James, 26, was driving a gray Honda four-door vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for having an expired decal on his license plate while driving near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “odor of marijuana” was detected.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

‘Traumatized’ woman injured in attack by man who trashed apartment in Lady Lake

A “traumatized” woman suffered injuries in an attack by a man who trashed an apartment in Lady Lake. Officers were called this past Thursday to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the woman’s mother became concerned when her daughter did not show up for work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother could not reach her daughter on her cell phone and the daughter did not answer the door of her apartment, so the mother called the phone of her daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas. The daughter answered Nicolas’ phone and told her mother she would be coming out of the apartment. Police were on the scene when the daughter came out, and she was “very shaken up, upset, scared” and got into her mother’s vehicle. The woman was “traumatized and fearful,” the report said.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested after alleged hit-and-run crash at RV park in Wildwood

A woman was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash at a RV park in Wildwood. Gerri Ann Mayo, 57, of Wildwood, was driving a white 2003 Chevrolet Suburban on Wednesday when her vehicle hit a sign at the Wildwood RV Village campground on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Damage to the sign was estimated at $200.
WILDWOOD, FL

