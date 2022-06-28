ELM Electrical provides training seminars to high school students

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local construction and electrical company has created a new program for high school students interested in the field.

Students from Westfield’s Vocational Technical Academy, as well as Westfield High, attend a free 4-day training seminar to learn skills with ELM Electrical Inc. employees. After that, they present a project they worked on. The first session wrapped up last week and the second session started Monday.

The Senior Project Manager for Elm Electric told 22News, students use this experience to find out if this is the field for them.

“They’re getting electrical theory and also hands on training, this week. Each day it’s a lesson more difficult taking them to the next level and see how they’re doing,” said instructor Paul Asselin.

Last week’s summer camp was attended by five high school students. This week, it’s a class of seven testing their skills that might lead to a career in the electrical field.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase and utilize our training facility. At the same time we can get them excited about the field and see what the kids can do. Do they follow our strict safety protocols, do they ask questions, do they work well with others, is their work accurate, do they have a positive attitude? This gives us a snapshot of what they’d look like on the job,” says Asselin. “This program also gives kids who don’t attend a technical school the chance to see if the electrical field is something they may be interested in pursuing.”

The First Steps program also provides exposure to the field for students who don’t attend a technical school.

