Waco, TX

Waco personalities win 2022 Barbara Jordan Media Award

By Matt McGovern
 2 days ago

AUSTIN / WACO, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Two people from the Waco area are among the winners of the 2022 Barbara Jordan Media Award.

Dr. John C. Bullion and Pam Humphrey, of Waco’s ESC Region #12, have won in the “Podcast” category with their episode “Loving Students Doesn`t Lower Expectations” from “SPEDTalk with Pam & John”.

According to the podcast’s Spotify page, Pam’s work in Special Education throughout the past 38 years has been integral in statewide efforts regarding Inclusive Practices and Transition Services. Throughout Dr. Bullion’s 20+ year career in education, he has prioritized moving from a compliance-based educational system to one which embraces every child in support of improving student outcomes.

This comes as Governor Greg Abbott recently announced the Governor’s Committee on People with Disabilities’ (GCPD) winners of the 2022 Barbara Jordan Media Awards (BJMA) for media content created in 2021. The BJMA program was established in 1982 to recognize the respectful, accurate portrayal of people with disabilities by media professionals and students. Working in partnership with the University of Texas Arlington (UTA) College of Liberal Arts Department of Communication and Disability Studies Minor, the GCPD will host the 39th annual BJMA program highlighting and honoring this year’s winners and their outstanding work.

The full list of 2022 BJMA honorees is below, along with links to every person’s winning pieces, where available. To view the virtual award program, you can visit the GCPD’s YouTube channel .

In addition to the 39th Annual BJMA program, GCPD and UTA are hosting a BJMA virtual “After Party” on Tuesday, July 12. The public is cordially invited to join the virtual event for a lively discussion of issues related to disability reporting in the media. The moderated discussion will be accessible to all with open captioning and American Sign Language interpreters. The BJMA keynote speaker and UTA faculty will moderate the discussion with the invited 2022 BJMA award winners and take questions from the audience of journalism students, media professionals, and attendees from across the state.

2022 Barbara Jordan Media Award Winners

High School Student, Print Category
Taylor Chronert, Vandegrift High School, Leander ISD
“Forward March: Student with a Disability Adapts to Excel in Band”

Broadcast
Ashley Claster, Spectrum News 1, Austin
“Frisco ISD Teams with Embassy Suites to Employ Special Needs Students”

Broadcast Extended
KSAT-TV, San Antonio and YouTube
Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative, “Celebrating a World of Inclusion”

Podcast
Dr. John C. Bullion and Pam Humphrey, ESC Region #12, Waco
“Loving Students Doesn`t Lower Expectations”

Print
Gregory Ripps, Wilson County News, Floresville
“Patrick Kelly Gets His Life Back”

Newsletter
Dion McInnis, Willis
The Wrangler Gazette posts New Danville’s monthly newsletters

Radio
Shelly Brisbin, KUT-Texas Standard, Austin
“How to Ensure Your Holiday Celebrations Welcome People with Disabilities”

