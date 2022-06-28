ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

Local athletes named to spring all-conference teams

By Staff
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — The Penobscot Valley Conference has unveiled its all-conference and all-academic selections for the 2022 high school spring season as a bevy of area student athletes were honored for their efforts on the diamond, court, track, field and in the classroom. Locally, athletes from Ellsworth High School,...

www.ellsworthamerican.com

foxbangor.com

Former George Stevens’ star leaving Black Bears to finish career at Husson

BANGOR – George Stevens Academy basketball’s all time leading scorer Taylor Schildroth will be finishing his college career as a Husson graduate student. Schildroth won three state titles with GSA before taking his talents to the University of Maine in Orono. He played two years there before sitting out in 2021-22, but it didn’t take him long to rediscover the itch.
ORONO, ME
Ellsworth American

Hurdle record a ‘Lock’ to be broken

ELLSWORTH — After clearing what was literally the final hurdle of her high school track career, senior Paige Sawyer immediately looked to the clock in the infield to check her time. When she saw the number, 16.16 seconds, she was ecstatic. “It was super exciting,” Sawyer remembered. She...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Bucksport High School honor roll

The following students were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at Bucksport High School:. Highest honors: Elizabeth Bernier, Lauri Carter, Angelina Cotoni, Jonathan Dimmock, Willa Fox, Emily Hanscom, Emma Howard, Emily Keniston, Henry Nichols, Kaleb Nightingale, Mikayla Pickoski, Liam Swift, Emma Veilleux, Melisa Wortham. High honors: Megan Gellerson, Tyler...
BUCKSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Augusta Country Club hosts Maine Celebrity Classic

MANCHESTER, Maine (WABI) - Golfers teed off for a day of fun and entertainment in the Maine Celebrity Classic at the Augusta Country Club. “It’s a great cause for the Harold Alfond Youth Center. Just to get out here with some good and friendly people on a nice course on a beautiful day today, we get to raise some money and have some fun,” said Jordan Yanni, event volunteer.
AUGUSTA, ME
Ellsworth, ME
Bucksport, ME
Ellsworth, ME
Q 96.1

The ‘Welcome To Maine’ Boys Visit Marden’s

The boys find some wicked good deals at Marden's, bub!. All together now! "I should have bought it when I saw it at Marden's." These 100% Mainah boys, Troy and Mark, have a Facebook page and YouTube channel, called "Welcome To Maine" that pokes fun at all the things that make the state of Maine so unique to the rest of the country. They have covered it all, from red snapper hot dogs, fiddleheads, whoopie pies, ticks, Italian sandwiches, Stephen King's house, Paul Bunyan, and Allen's Coffee Brandy, so it was only a matter of time before Marden's made the cut.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Maine Lobster Festival announces 2022 Sea Princesses and coronation judges

Five young ladies have been selected as Sea Princesses to compete for the title of 2022 Maine Sea Goddess at the 75th Maine Lobster Festival. The coronation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 6:30 p.m., on the Maine stage on the Festival grounds at Harbor Park in Rockland. Also crowned will be the Crown Princess and Miss Congeniality.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine town selected as the site of a sustainable rocket company

STEUBEN, Maine — The company bluShift Aerospace, a Brunswick-based NewSpace startup, has selected Steuben, ME as the site of Maine’s first sustainable Space Complex. “The Town of Steuben has the right geography, the right people, and the right attitude for this exciting opportunity,” said Steuben Board of Selectmen Chair Larry Pinkham. “We could not be more pleased to partner with bluShift Aerospace and to join the NewSpace race.”
STEUBEN, ME
Ada Fisher
George Stevens
Ellsworth American

Kinsley Ray 5K is July 30

ELLSWORTH — The Down East Family YMCA’s Kinsley Ray Memorial 5K Run & Walk is Saturday, July 30. A fun run for children through age 10 is at 8:45 a.m. Registration is $5. The 5K sets off at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 in advance, $25 on race day.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

By hand: Maine makers and their creations highlighted at weekly marketplace

ELLSWORTH — Balls of molten glass became vases and centerpieces before shoppers’ eyes. Sitting on bleachers, they took in glassblowers Mark Riewestahl and Mia Sartori’s live demonstrations at Artsworth’s inaugural Makers’ Marketplace held on Saturday, June 11, at Atlantic Art Glass in Ellsworth. At the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock County Jail log week of June 30

The following were arrested or booked into the Hancock County Jail between June 7 and 21:. David I. Caparaz, 37, Bangor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief. Glen M. Gray, 31, Trenton, violating conditions of release, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer. Vicki L. Ayotte, 48, Ellsworth, warrant...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine rocket company finds new host town for launch operations

Maine rocket company blu Shift Aerospace has announced the Down East community of Steuben is willing to host some of its operations, including offshore launches. The company earlier wanted to use an island off Jonesport to launch its rockets, but the proposal ran into opposition, especially from local lobstermen. blu...
STEUBEN, ME
#Track And Field#Ellsworth High School
Ellsworth American

July Fourth fun planned throughout Hancock County

BAR HARBOR — The town of Bar Harbor will lead the way once again for local Independence Day celebrations on Monday, July 4. The day kicks off with a pancake breakfast from 6-10 a.m. at the Bar Harbor Athletic Field on Park Street. Blueberry or plain pancakes, breakfast sandwiches,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Bangor city councilor admired historic building since he was a kid

A Bangor city councilor had long admired the architecture of a historic home-turned-office building near the city’s riverfront. Knowing that the owner might be willing to sell, Dan Tremble leapt at the chance to buy the property, known as the Crosby House and located at 277 State St. “I’ve...
BANGOR, ME
Ellsworth American

Ham radio enthusiasts have a field day

TRENTON — This past weekend, amateur or “ham” radio operators simulated a national communications disaster, and how radio is used in emergencies when other lines of digital communication are rendered unusable. On the weekend of June 25 and 26, Ellsworth Amateur Wireless Association (EAWA) members participated in...
TRENTON, ME
Ellsworth American

A canner’s life: Sardine industry captured in multimedia installation

ELLSWORTH — Maine artist Matt Barter will talk about his inspiration for “Cantown Returns,” a whimsical installation featuring an imagined Downeast town and sardine cannery store, running through July 8 at Courthouse Gallery Fine Art. In his solo show, the Sullivan-raised artist tells the stories of the...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Kool AM

Vandals Do Thousands in Damage to Central Maine Honey Farm

According WGME Channel 13, over $5,000 worth of damages were caused and over a half a million bees damaged. This happened this past weekend to the Swan's Honey beehives located in Albion, Maine. The article stated that sadly, hives were scattered on the ground and tire tracks were found on...
ALBION, ME
B98.5

Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine

Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

Scorching Heat Forecast for Much of Maine Friday

The week will wrap up with a very warm Friday, with temps in the mid-90s. It looks like Friday will be a scorcher for much of Maine. New Center Maine meteorologist, Keith Carson, says temps could top out in the mid-90s in areas of the state. The National Weather Service...
MAINE STATE
amjamboafrica.com

When the Germans settled Waldoboro

On the west bank of the Medomak River in Waldoboro, there’s an old German cemetery and a 250-year old Lutheran Church known as the Old German Meeting House. The church was erected in 1772 by German colonists who had been lured to settle the area – then known as Broad Bay – by General Samuel Waldo of Boston, a wealthy English merchant capitalist. In 1729, Waldo had acquired controlling interest in 36 square miles of land from the midcoast into central Maine. Between 1740 and 1742, Waldo recruited 40 families from Germany to create a little farming colony at Broad Bay. In his German-language advertisements, he promised to provide the settlement with several years of food, a church minister, and 100 acres of land by the sea. But what awaited the colonists when they arrived was not the populous city they were promised. Instead, they found dense forests, poor, rocky soil, and war, according to historian Cyrus Eaton in his book Annals of Town of Warren:
WALDOBORO, ME

