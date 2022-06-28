ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Affidavit: Tyler man shot 2 at family gathering, charged with murder

By Sage Sowels
KLST/KSAN
TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — A Tyler man was charged with murder and aggravated assault after police said he shot two men at a family gathering in Tyler on Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Moore street around 9 p.m. The family was together at the house to celebrate the birthday of a family member who passed away. Witnesses told police that the woman who they were celebrating at the gathering shares twins with Larry Taylor, the suspect.

Jabraylon Franklin, 24, died from his injuries. Cameron Price, 25, was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Witnesses said that Taylor was trying to get the twins to leave with him and that one of the twins wanted to stay at the gathering. According to the arrest affidavit, Taylor began spanking the child who did not want to leave and Franklin’s father intervened. Taylor told police that prior to the shooting, Franklin’s father ran up on him in a threatening manner and that he swung and the man swung back at him.

He told officials that people started holding him back and felt like it was “him against everyone else,” the affidavit stated.

Police said that Taylor then left with one child and went back to the house about 30 to 45 minutes later. The affidavit stated that Taylor told officials that he left and went to his girlfriend’s house where he then left the child and went to purchase a gun that he believed was a “glock” from a friend.

Taylor told police that he knew his other child was picked up from the house by another family member and said that he went back to the residence on Moore Street. Witnesses told police he did not have a shirt on and seemed to be “trying to get someone to fight him.”

Taylor went back to the house, according to the affidavit, with the intent to fight Franklin’s father but he was no longer there and Taylor told police that Franklin “decided to take his place.”

Family members, including Franklin, went toward Taylor, telling him to leave, but according to documents, Taylor then began shooting.

Taylor said that Franklin “approached him and seemed like he wanted to fight him,” the affidavit stated.

Taylor told police that he believed he shot six or seven times. When police asked if he was aiming at Franklin, he said “that’s who approached me,” and said, “I did.”

Taylor told officials several times “I threw my whole life away,” according to the affidavit.

When Taylor was asked if he was aware that Price had been shot, he told police that was “my guy,” and police said that he seemed unaware that Price was shot, and that he hopes he lives, the affidavit said.

Franklin and Price were both taken to a local hospital. Franklin was pronounced dead and the hospital and Price is in critical condition.

Taylor was later arrested at his father’s house in Tyler.

KLST/KSAN

