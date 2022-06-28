Hot AND humid with a chance for thunderstorms
Another sunny and very warm start to the day. You can also feel the humidity that is sticking around for another couple of days and that moisture could bring a very slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms to the valley. It’s really important to watch the skies for dark clouds and watch for lightning. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some breezy changes coming before the July 4th weekend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
