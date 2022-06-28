ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Springfield reminds residents that private use of fireworks remains prohibited

By WHIO Staff
 2 days ago
DAYTON: Doctor speaks out about fireworks injuries

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield officials said Tuesday while the state’s new law allowing the use of fireworks goes into effect Sunday, July 3, they are still prohibited for use in the city limits.

>>Fireworks in Ohio: Many confused about what you can and can’t do this Fourth of July under new law

“Independence Day is a cherished holiday for our country and community,” Bryan Heck, City Manager, said in a release. “We certainly don’t want to discourage celebrations.”

The city’s ordinance says no person, ‘shall discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks in this Municipality,’ except for licensed exhibitors of fireworks that are conducting a fireworks display, the release said.

“We do want to remind everyone to celebrate lawfully, and above all, safely,” Heck said.

Citizens can report illegal use of fireworks by calling the Springfield police non-emergency number at 937-324-7680, the release said. A violation is a first degree misdemeanor and punishable by up $1,000 in fines or six months in jail.

Springfield is one of several Miami Valley communities that have banned fireworks, Dayton and Beavercreek have done so the last two years. Germantown and Oakwood banned them earlier this month.

yvette johnson
2d ago

But yet nothing gets done about those who set off fireworks. I hear them every night.

SPRINGFIELD, OH
