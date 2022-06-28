Identity Theft Workshop

The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Firefighters picnic will be Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, on the Pocahontas Square. Festivities begin at 5 PM both days, including concessions, the Bond County Shriners funnel cakes and fries, beer, games for the kids, and live music from 8 PM to midnight both nights. Benders and Backroads will perform Friday and the Chapman Brothers will play Saturday. There will be a parade Saturday, beginning at 6 PM, including the Shriner’s Drum & Bugle Corps. For more, visit the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District on Facebook or call 669-2349.
