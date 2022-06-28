ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bond County, IL

Identity Theft Workshop

 3 days ago

The Bond County Senior Center is hosting a workshop Thursday, June 30 about identity theft. The program...

Bond County Recovery Council Booth At 4th Fest

The Bond County Recovery Council assists individuals with drug and other addictions. Council Coordinators Toni Randall and Patrick Miller advise the council will be at Bond County Fourth Fest Friday and Saturday. They told WGEL they will have a lot of literature and information, including details on resources for those struggling with, or who have a loved one who struggles with, substance use disorder. They will also have Narcan on-hand, which is an overdose reversal medication. Miller encouraged everyone to stop by and visit with the council members.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Greenville Trash & Brush Pickup Update

City of Greenville offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. The city’s brush pickup, for next week, will take place on Tuesday, July 5. City residents are also reminded Doty Sanitation will get trash on Tuesday, for those who usually have trash picked up on Monday.
GREENVILLE, IL
More On Sorento-Mt. Olive Petition Hearing

A public hearing, scheduled for June 30 regarding a petition from Sorento area residents to have land annexed from Bond County Unit 2 to the Mt. Olive school district, was postponed this week by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman. The petition stems from the decision by the Unit 2 board to...
SORENTO, IL
Sorento Homecoming

The annual Sorento Homecoming will be Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. On Friday, July 29, there will be a Car Cruise with line up at 5:30 PM. The first 25 cars receive a dash plaque. The band Hard Drive will perform from 6:30 to 11 PM Friday. On Saturday, July 30, the parade begins at 6. Parade lineup is at 5 PM at the Sorento School. Anyone welcome to participate in parade. Music Saturday will be provided by the Strugglers from 7 to 11 PM. There will be carnival rides both days and advance ride tickets are available at the Sorento Water Office.
SORENTO, IL
Pocahontas Firefighters Picnic

The Pocahontas-Old Ripley Firefighters picnic will be Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9, on the Pocahontas Square. Festivities begin at 5 PM both days, including concessions, the Bond County Shriners funnel cakes and fries, beer, games for the kids, and live music from 8 PM to midnight both nights. Benders and Backroads will perform Friday and the Chapman Brothers will play Saturday. There will be a parade Saturday, beginning at 6 PM, including the Shriner’s Drum & Bugle Corps. For more, visit the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Protection District on Facebook or call 669-2349.
POCAHONTAS, IL
Fourth Fest Friday, Saturday In Downtown Greenville

Downtown Greenville will be hopping and bopping Friday and Saturday as the Bond County Fourth Fest is once again held. There will be plenty of free music, a carnival, plus food and drinks. The stage will be located at the intersection of Second and Main streets. Fourth Fest opens Friday...
GREENVILLE, IL
Bond Co. Area Theater

Bond County Area Theater will put on their summer show, Annie Kids, Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, at the Bond County Fairgrounds. The performances, which feature actors going into second through eighth grade, will be at 2 PM and 6 PM. No tickets are needed, donations will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more, find the Bond County Area Theater on Facebook.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Devore Wins Republican Nomination For Attorney General

Bond County resident Thomas Devore won the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general in Tuesday’s primary election. The latest results showed Devore had 44 percent of the vote statewide. Steve Kim was at 34.7 percent and David Shestokas at 21.3 percent. In Bond County, Devore totaled 1,271 votes with...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie

Evelyn Lucille (Wernle) Wylie, age 87, passed away 12:15 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Greenville. There will be a Celebration of Life service held for Evelyn and an interment in Mount Auburn Cemetery, at a later date, with her husband Joe who passed away March 10, 2020. Friends are welcome to join the family in these services. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
GREENVILLE, IL
Independence Day Weekend At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is preparing for a fun and safe weekend celebrating Independence Day at Carlyle Lake. Family oriented activities will be taking place throughout the weekend; all activities are free and open to the public. The highlight of the weekend will be the...
CARLYLE, IL
Sharon Louise (McFall) Eyman

Sharon Louise (McFall) Eyman, age 67 of Donnellson, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 28, 2022 surrounded by her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held by the family. Donnell – Wiegand Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
DONNELLSON, IL
Bond County Primary Election Results

Two Republican precinct committeeman races were decided in Tuesday’s primary in the Republican part. In Central 1, Douglass Marti defeated Sherri Beckham 110 to 63. The winner in the LaGrange precinct was Doug Schaufelberger with 196 votes compared to 89 votes for Bernard Myers. All vote totals are unofficial...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Public Safety
Pure Prairie League’s Mike Reilly On Fourth Fest Show

The headlining band for this year’s Bond County Fourth Fest is the national group Pure Prairie League, which will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. Jeff Leidel talked with Mike Reilly, who has been with the group since 1972, but unfortunately will not be at the Greenville show. Reilly was...
GREENVILLE, IL

