Identity Theft Workshop

The annual Sorento Homecoming will be Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. On Friday, July 29, there will be a Car Cruise with line up at 5:30 PM. The first 25 cars receive a dash plaque. The band Hard Drive will perform from 6:30 to 11 PM Friday. On Saturday, July 30, the parade begins at 6. Parade lineup is at 5 PM at the Sorento School. Anyone welcome to participate in parade. Music Saturday will be provided by the Strugglers from 7 to 11 PM. There will be carnival rides both days and advance ride tickets are available at the Sorento Water Office.

SORENTO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO