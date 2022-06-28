Texas jumps into top three of 247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings

Texas football fans are on cloud nine this week.

The Longhorns have landed several highly rated 2023 prospects following Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas. One of the most historic recruiting days came on Sunday, where the Longhorns landed commitments from five players on the offensive side of the ball.

Texas’ momentum on the recruiting trail doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon, either. Steve Sarkisian’s staff is doing a tremendous job building relationships with key targets and are the current favorites to land five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook, four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and four-star linebacker Derion Gullette among others.

The commitment of five-star safety Derek Williams on Monday catapulted Texas into the top three of 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle.

Here’s a look at the top 10 classes in the country currently.

1

Ohio State - 256.79

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2

Notre Dame - 251.59

Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

3

Texas - 238.58

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

4

Penn State - 229.35

Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

5

Clemson - 228.39

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

6

Arkansas - 214.91

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7

Georgia - 213.89

Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

8

Texas Tech - 209.22

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

9

Cincinnati - 207.73

Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

10

Northwestern - 205.41