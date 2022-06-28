ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas jumps into top three of 247Sports' 2023 recruiting class rankings

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UUdfm_0gOTLZ6O00

Texas football fans are on cloud nine this week.

The Longhorns have landed several highly rated 2023 prospects following Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas. One of the most historic recruiting days came on Sunday, where the Longhorns landed commitments from five players on the offensive side of the ball.

Texas’ momentum on the recruiting trail doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon, either. Steve Sarkisian’s staff is doing a tremendous job building relationships with key targets and are the current favorites to land five-star wide receiver Johntay Cook, four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. and four-star linebacker Derion Gullette among others.

The commitment of five-star safety Derek Williams on Monday catapulted Texas into the top three of 247Sports’ recruiting class rankings for the 2023 cycle.

Here’s a look at the top 10 classes in the country currently.

1

Ohio State - 256.79

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDG5f_0gOTLZ6O00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2

Notre Dame - 251.59

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oqrkg_0gOTLZ6O00
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune-USA TODAY Sports

3

Texas - 238.58

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rzj6p_0gOTLZ6O00
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

4

Penn State - 229.35

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HeoTT_0gOTLZ6O00
Mark Alberti-USA TODAY Sports

5

Clemson - 228.39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zk3Mf_0gOTLZ6O00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

6

Arkansas - 214.91

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lmtem_0gOTLZ6O00
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

7

Georgia - 213.89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niK7X_0gOTLZ6O00
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

8

Texas Tech - 209.22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DurVK_0gOTLZ6O00
John E. Moore III/Getty Images

9

Cincinnati - 207.73

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KDaeL_0gOTLZ6O00
Albert Cesare / The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

10

Northwestern - 205.41

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00n232_0gOTLZ6O00
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The No. 1 Linebacker Recruit Is Down To 2 Schools

Texas and Texas A&M have not met on the gridiron in more than a decade, but the two programs are currently battling it out for the No. 1 linebacker in the country. Denton (Tex.) Ryan five-star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is down to the Longhorns and the Aggies, he told On3's Hayes Fawcett on Wednesday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Arkansas State
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh Daughter Videos

Thanks to his daughter's video, we now know Jim Harbaugh in an airport is exactly who you would expect him to be. The Michigan head coach radiated peak dad energy as he escorted his family through the airport for vacation recently. Harbaugh's daughter Grace captured footage of him napping, doing his due diligence with the group's passports and manning all the family tickets, among other things.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#247sports#Clemson#American Football#College Football#Longhorns#Texas Tech#Northwestern
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
The Spun

No. 3 Running Back Cedric Baxter Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

Cedric Baxter Jr., one of the top running backs in the 2023 cycle, has narrowed down his recruitment to just four schools. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound running back out of Orlando, Fla. announced this Tuesday that he has four finalists: Miami, Florida, Texas and Texas A&M. Baxter is the No. 3...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Son Of Ohio State Football Legend Receives Major Offer

The Ohio State Buckeyes are reportedly keeping it in the family when it comes to the 2025 recruiting cycle. On Tuesday, Landon Pace, son of Bucks legend Orlando Pace, announced he received an offer from his dad's alma mater. A tight end in the class of 2025, Pace recently participated...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dolphins React To Death Of Former Franchise Wide Receiver

Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in American pro football history, passed away this week. He was 76 years old. Briscoe started his pro career with the Denver Broncos. He then spent time with the Buffalo Bills before making his way over to the Miami Dolphins. One of the...
NFL
The Spun

6 More Schools Mentioned As Targets For The Big Ten

The Big Ten may not be done. This Thursday, bombshell news surfaced saying USC and UCLA are reportedly leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The rest of the Pac-12 is reportedly blindsided by the move. Will USC's and UCLA's decision spark a ripple effect inside the Pac-12? According to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Report

There's a chance that another top program could join a top conference in the near future. Notre Dame has been an independent in college football since 1996, though that could change soon due to the latest news surrounding USC and UCLA. Both schools are expected to join the Big Ten...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Report: Here's What USC, UCLA Told The Big Ten

The college football landscape could be headed for a major shake-up. According to Pac-12 insider Jon Wilner, USC and UCLA are planning to join the Big Ten as soon as 2024. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated confirmed that both prestigious programs are close to completing the move. Per Dellenger, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

125K+
Followers
169K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy