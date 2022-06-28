News Releases
The Independence Day holiday schedule for City of OKC services is below:
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, July 6. Bulky waste pickup not affected.
- EMBARK buses on weekend schedule with free fares.
- OKC Streetcar on regular schedule with free fares.
Closed
- City offices.
- Animal Welfare.
- Household Hazardous Waste Facility.
- Municipal Court pay window. Pay online at okc.gov.
- OKC Parks community centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Media Contact:
Kristy Yager
(405) 297-2550
