DeMoulin & History Museums Open

Downtown Greenville will be hopping and bopping Friday and Saturday as the Bond County Fourth Fest is once again held. There will be plenty of free music, a carnival, plus food and drinks. The stage will be located at the intersection of Second and Main streets. Fourth Fest opens Friday...
Bond County Area Theater will put on their summer show, Annie Kids, Saturday and Sunday, July 16 and 17, at the Bond County Fairgrounds. The performances, which feature actors going into second through eighth grade, will be at 2 PM and 6 PM. No tickets are needed, donations will be accepted. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. For more, find the Bond County Area Theater on Facebook.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is preparing for a fun and safe weekend celebrating Independence Day at Carlyle Lake. Family oriented activities will be taking place throughout the weekend; all activities are free and open to the public. The highlight of the weekend will be the...
The Bond County Recovery Council assists individuals with drug and other addictions. Council Coordinators Toni Randall and Patrick Miller advise the council will be at Bond County Fourth Fest Friday and Saturday. They told WGEL they will have a lot of literature and information, including details on resources for those struggling with, or who have a loved one who struggles with, substance use disorder. They will also have Narcan on-hand, which is an overdose reversal medication. Miller encouraged everyone to stop by and visit with the council members.
A public hearing, scheduled for June 30 regarding a petition from Sorento area residents to have land annexed from Bond County Unit 2 to the Mt. Olive school district, was postponed this week by Regional Superintendent Julie Wollerman. The petition stems from the decision by the Unit 2 board to...
City of Greenville offices will be closed Monday, July 4 for Independence Day. The city’s brush pickup, for next week, will take place on Tuesday, July 5. City residents are also reminded Doty Sanitation will get trash on Tuesday, for those who usually have trash picked up on Monday.
The headlining band for this year’s Bond County Fourth Fest is the national group Pure Prairie League, which will perform Saturday at 8 p.m. Jeff Leidel talked with Mike Reilly, who has been with the group since 1972, but unfortunately will not be at the Greenville show. Reilly was...
Two Republican precinct committeeman races were decided in Tuesday’s primary in the Republican part. In Central 1, Douglass Marti defeated Sherri Beckham 110 to 63. The winner in the LaGrange precinct was Doug Schaufelberger with 196 votes compared to 89 votes for Bernard Myers. All vote totals are unofficial...
Bond County resident Thomas Devore won the Republican nomination for Illinois attorney general in Tuesday’s primary election. The latest results showed Devore had 44 percent of the vote statewide. Steve Kim was at 34.7 percent and David Shestokas at 21.3 percent. In Bond County, Devore totaled 1,271 votes with...
