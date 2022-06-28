ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis mayor’s working group rolls out proposals to reform PD

police1.com
Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — On Monday, leaders of a citizen-led public safety committee created by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called on elected officials to bring the police department into a new era by overhauling how the city recruits, trains and holds accountable its officers. The Community Safety Work Group urged...

www.police1.com

m
3d ago

They should be tougher on crime. Lock people up or more people are going to be dead as evidenced by the numbers the past couple years including many innocent people and children.

fox9.com

Hennepin Ave redesign fails to secure Mayor Frey veto override

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The fate of a redesign of Hennepin Avenue through the heart of Uptown in Minneapolis is undecided yet again after the Minneapolis City Council failed to reach the required votes for an override of Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto. Taken up during its June 30 meeting,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS News

Minneapolis minimum wage increase takes effect

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased as of Friday. For small businesses with 100 or fewer employees, the minimum wage bumped from $12.50 to $13.50 an hour. Large businesses with more than 100 employees must pay workers at least $15 an hour. Tips and gratuities do not count...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

The Northern Metals shredder is gone, but environmental dangers remain

North Minneapolis has a long history of air pollution that affects the health and well-being of its residents. The former Northern Metals metal shredder was shut down in September 2019 after a whistleblower revealed that the company was altering records to make emissions appear safe. The metal shredding released carcinogens and other toxic emissions into the air, and as a result, that area has significantly more air particulates, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Group holds Minneapolis rally against Mayor Frey's veto of Hennepin Avenue bus lane

MINNEAPOLIS -- A group of around 50 people rallied and marched during rush hour in Uptown, Minneapolis Tuesday night to bring some attention to big changes they want to see on Hennepin Avenue, the main corridor in that area.This rally comes after Mayor Jacob Frey vetoed a plan to create 24/7 bus lanes, eliminating street parking between Douglas Avenue and Lake Street on Hennepin Avenue.A group, called Hennepin For People, want the city council to override the mayor's veto.Right now, Metro Transit buses on Hennepin Avenue are only given a dedicated lane to pick up and drop off commuters, Monday-Friday...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

National report highlights ‘bold’ police reforms in Brooklyn Center

A month after the April 2021 killing of Daunte Wright by a Brooklyn Center police officer after he was stopped for expired tabs and a hanging air freshener, the city council passed the Daunte Wright and Kobe Dimock-Heisler Community Safety and Violence Prevention Resolution Act. Included in the new measure...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
wdayradionow.com

Feds want 6 1/2 years for former MPD Officer in Floyd case

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of up to six-and-a-half years for former Minnesota Police Officer Tou Thao. Thao is one of three ex-MPD officers convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights. Prosecutors argued for the sentence Thursday for the sentence, which would mirror what they requested for former officers Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng in the same case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Why are Minneapolis and St. Paul going another year without 4th of July fireworks?

MINNEAPOLIS - It's like Halloween with no candy, or Thanksgiving without a turkey.For another year, both Minneapolis and St. Paul have scrapped plans for large Fourth of July fireworks displays.The summer tradition used to draw thousands to the cities.Before the booms above the Stone Arch Bridge, relaxing tunes flow from the hands of Michael Sawyer has he strums his banjo. The musician, who goes by Clawhammer Mike, always performs at the Fourth of July festivities downtown."Fireworks, so colorful, so loud, just a way that we can all come together and kind of celebrate," he said.There won't be as much of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Proposed legislation will aim to close legal gap after several Minnesota families lose savings to pool contractor

MINNEAPOLIS -- A WCCO investigation has sparked state action to protect your money and property.         We introduced you to several families who paid for a backyard pool and have nothing to show for the tens of thousands of dollars paid.Our reports drew attention from the attorney general's office, and now from law enforcement and lawmakers.MORE: "Our yard is ruined": More than a dozen Minnesota families say pool contractor took their money, left them in the lurchFamily after family told WCCO how they sacrificed and saved, and spent their life savings to build a place for their...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Daily

Activists, medical professionals call for change after mass shootings

Hundreds of protesters with the activist group March for Our Lives marched from 12th and Washington Avenues to Minneapolis City Hall on June 12. Activists called for gun control measures to be taken in the wake of high-profile mass shootings, such as at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police conduct internal review of homicide data following WCCO inquiries

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO and CBS News are investigating unsolved murders across the country. On Wednesday, we shared there's roughly a 50-50 chance of having a homicide case cleared. That number is less in Minneapolis. The numbers are at a historic low according to the FBI.Our questions have the MPD reviewing hundreds of homicide cases. That's after Jennifer Mayerle dug into the data and found discrepancies.There are three main sites that offer the community a way to look at homicide data in Minneapolis. As Mayerle asked a question about one, it led to questions about the next. Numbers didn't add up.Minneapolis police...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

The 'People's Station' KMOJ pushes forward

Located in the heart of north Minneapolis on West Broadway in the Five Points Building, KMOJ would surprise any bicentennial time travelers who knew it as a barely-there operation spread between two apartments in the Glenwood Projects. It crept onto local airwaves with a budget of less than $50,000. Sometimes records would skip on-air after someone stomped on the floor.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man on the lam charged in fatal south Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old Twin Cities man who remains on the lam is now charged in a fatal shooting earlier this week in south Minneapolis.  Jashon Johnson, of Edina, is charged via warrant with second-degree murder in connection to the Monday killing on Stevens Avenue South, court documents filed in Hennepin County show. His girlfriend, Australia Washington, is also charged in the shooting death of 31-year-old Marcus Saunders. According to a criminal complaint, Johnson gunned down Saunders shortly after 1 p.m. as Saunders' two young children waited for him nearby. The mother of Saunders' children was with him, and told...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Swears in New Police Chief

Kellace McDaniel took the oath of office to become Brooklyn Center’s next police chief on Monday night. McDaniel is a resident of Brooklyn Center and previously worked for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office. McDaniel was the top choice to take the job as chief after a nationwide search....
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
parkbugle.org

New housing projects opening in south St. Anthony Park

Nearly 600 new apartment units are coming online this summer in south St. Anthony Park, representing a burgeoning addition of new housing in the area’s Creative Enterprise Zone district. Apartment complexes new to the scene are: Moda on Raymond, The Mason and Midline Apartments. The new housing comes on...
SAINT ANTHONY, MN

