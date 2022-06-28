ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Passenger on Carnival cruise ship airlifted to New Orleans, Coast Guard says

By CARLIE KOLLATH WELLS
NOLA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger on the Carnival Glory cruise ship was airlifted to New Orleans after experiencing medical problems south of Louisiana, the Coast Guard said Monday. The ship was about...

www.nola.com

Comments / 1

 

fox8live.com

Caught on video: Cruise ship cancels remainder of Alaskan voyage after striking iceberg

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Passengers on an Alaskan cruise had a harrowing experience last weekend, as their vessel struck a small iceberg in an incident caught on video. No one was reported injured when the Norwegian Sun struck the aquatic hazard on Saturday (June 25), but the Norwegian Cruise Line ship canceled the rest of its scheduled itinerary to assess damage in Juneau on Monday before returning passengers to its home port of Seattle.
JUNEAU, AK
an17.com

Five New Orleans carjacking suspects found in ride-share driver's vehicle

Five (5) teens are in-custody for being in possession of a stolen Uber driver’s vehicle, who was carjacked and shot in New Orleans, this past Tuesday. Slidell Police were alerted by the New Orleans Police Department on Tuesday morning (June 28, 2022), that a stolen 2022 Toyota Highlander was possibly in the Slidell area. Earlier that same morning, the stolen Toyota Highlander was carjacked from an Uber driver, who was shot and left on the side of the road in New Orleans. Slidell Police were warned that the occupants of the vehicle were considered to be armed and dangerous.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Storms, Flash Flooding Potential & Heat

NEW ORLEANS — Storms cells with rain rates of 1-2: inches have spurred a Flash Flood Warning until 3:45 Pm this afternoon. 70% chance of showers and storms into late evening. LOCAL FORECAST:. Hot and Humid with seasonal average temperatures 86-91° (91° Avg, New Orleans). Breezy at times as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Evacuating New Orleans: New plans account for rapidly intensifying storms, but are they enough?

Early in the evening of Friday, August 27th, 2021, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell stood at a City Hall lectern and delivered an update on the approach of Hurricane Ida. The situation had grown more serious since Cantrell last addressed the public, six hours before. Then, Ida had been a tropical storm. But it picked up speed over the course of the day, and by 4 p.m., the National Hurricane Center predicted Ida would become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” by the time it approached the northern Gulf Coast on Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Carjacking, how to avoid becoming a victim

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman and her daughter were unloading groceries from their vehicle when two armed teens approached. The 57-year-old woman told reporters, “The kid stopped and looked at me and my daughter, looked at me and I said, ‘Oh God.’ Within 20 seconds the kid walked up and pulled a gun out on us.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Secret Spot Uptown

I live Uptown and have passed the Park View Guest House hundreds, if not thousands of times, though I have never been in. The stately building at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Walnut Street overlooking Audubon Park was erected in 1884 as an exclusive guest house to serve those visiting New Orleans’ newly subdivided plantation lands to the west of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Boaters urged to use caution along Gulf waters by Coast Guard

NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — The Coast Guard is urging boaters in the Gulf Coast to be cautious as severe weather is expected this week. Always check weather and tide before going out on the water. Have a plan in the event of inclement weather. All boaters should have and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
yovenice.com

Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening in Venice

Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NOLA.com

Hurricane Ida recovery tips, a disaster documentary and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. HURRICANE IDA RECOVERY: The Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program will be the topic of a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the Regala Gym, 200 Regala Park Road, Reserve. Participants will learn what resources are available, and how to receive assistance. For information, visit restore.la.gov/action-plan.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 24-year-old National Guardsman was gunned down in broad daylight while making a Doordash delivery Sunday (June 26) evening in the St. Roch neighborhood. “That’s my baby’s heartbeat, it’s not even 30 seconds, that’s all I got,” Kendra Washington said while playing a recording of her son’s heartbeat. “I heard his heartbeat when he came into this world and I was able to hear it on his way out of here.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Gulf Disturbance Increases Rain Chances For Louisiana

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico looks to bring higher rain chances and higher than normal tides to Louisiana, the National Weather Service Office for New Orleans and Baton Rouge said Wednesday. Southeast Louisiana is under a marginal risk of flash flooding through Saturday morning. The system has a...
LOUISIANA STATE

