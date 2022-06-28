ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vehicle stolen from Vernon Walgreens parking lot

VERNON — A local man is facing charges over the theft of a vehicle containing a large amount of health and beauty products.

The man, Steven Houser, 32, has been arrested nine times in Vernon and has been involved in six other incidents police have investigated since he was released from his most recent incarceration last August.

Houser was charged June 23 with two counts of third-degree larceny and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

A police report provides the following additional details about the incident from June 11 at the Walgreens on Union Street.

The man said he left the car unlocked with the keys inside while he entered the store. The vehicle contained approximately $5,000 worth of health and beauty items, he told police.

He said he uses manufacturer rebates and store coupons to purchase items at significant discount and resells them through various means that he was unwilling to identify.

Surveillance video obtained from the store showed a man standing near the vehicle, looking inside, and then walking around the rear of the vehicle to the driver’s side. A moment later the vehicle backed out of its space and left.

The video was shown to Houser’s father, who identified his son and said he needed to be stopped because he is “on a rampage” fueled by a drug addiction.

His son recently sold his grandmother’s car to purchase drugs, Houser’s father said.

