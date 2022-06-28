Vernon OKs contract with department directors

VERNON — The town has signed a new three-year contract with the union representing the town’s department directors, town officials have announced.

Under the new agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Town Council last week, 10 of the town’s administrative employees will receive a 2.25% general wage increase for each of the contract’s three years, in addition to other benefits.

The total additional cost of the new contract to the town beyond the approved municipal budget is approximately $180,000, Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said today.

The other benefits that these employees will receive under the terms of the contract include a 1% increase in cost-sharing for medical benefits in the second and third years, as well as an additional 2% contribution match by the town to the retirement plan of union employees who contribute at least 7.5% of their pay to the plan.

Union members will also receive a new pay scale and wages based on a “market analysis to promote recruitment and retention of high quality talent,” according to a statement from the town.

Additionally, because lawyers were not needed to reach an agreement, union employees will receive a $500 signing bonus in recognition of the town saving significant legal fees, officials wrote in their statement.

“We were able to work amicably with employees while meeting our fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers … and that’s the key right there,” Purcaro said today, adding that the level of collaboration was the most important part of the negotiations.

Parks and Recreation Director Marty Sitler, who also heads the union representing the department managers, praised the negotiation process.

“It was a tremendous collaborative effort to provide employees, the town administration and the taxpayers with a fair contract,” Sitler said, adding, “employees feel valued while at the same time recognizing the financial realities town leadership must deal with.”