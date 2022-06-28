ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon, CT

Vernon OKs contract with department directors

By Ben Crnic / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HTeBB_0gOTIoV200

VERNON — The town has signed a new three-year contract with the union representing the town’s department directors, town officials have announced.

Under the new agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Town Council last week, 10 of the town’s administrative employees will receive a 2.25% general wage increase for each of the contract’s three years, in addition to other benefits.

The total additional cost of the new contract to the town beyond the approved municipal budget is approximately $180,000, Town Administrator Michael Purcaro said today.

The other benefits that these employees will receive under the terms of the contract include a 1% increase in cost-sharing for medical benefits in the second and third years, as well as an additional 2% contribution match by the town to the retirement plan of union employees who contribute at least 7.5% of their pay to the plan.

Union members will also receive a new pay scale and wages based on a “market analysis to promote recruitment and retention of high quality talent,” according to a statement from the town.

Additionally, because lawyers were not needed to reach an agreement, union employees will receive a $500 signing bonus in recognition of the town saving significant legal fees, officials wrote in their statement.

“We were able to work amicably with employees while meeting our fiduciary responsibility to the taxpayers … and that’s the key right there,” Purcaro said today, adding that the level of collaboration was the most important part of the negotiations.

Parks and Recreation Director Marty Sitler, who also heads the union representing the department managers, praised the negotiation process.

“It was a tremendous collaborative effort to provide employees, the town administration and the taxpayers with a fair contract,” Sitler said, adding, “employees feel valued while at the same time recognizing the financial realities town leadership must deal with.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury council wants another $3M to buy land

GLASTONBURY — The Town Council unanimously took the first step Tuesday toward holding a November referendum asking voters to approve borrowing another $3 million for the town’s land acquisition and preservation fund, which has been used mainly to preserve open space and farmland. PROPOSAL: Authorize the town of...
GLASTONBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coventry budget passes on the third try

COVENTRY — Voters approved the town budget during a third referendum on Tuesday. The $43,703,945 proposal passed with 1,034 votes in favor and 618 against. According to the Town Clerk’s Office, the voter turnout was 18.5%. The passage of this budget comes just days before the beginning of...
COVENTRY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Somers paramedic agreement with Stafford under review

SOMERS — Officials from Somers and Stafford are in talks to discuss the best way forward for providing paramedic service that’s financially fair and beneficial to both communities. Somers has been delivering advanced life support, ALS, services to Stafford for the past three years and the towns are...
SOMERS, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vernon, CT
Vernon, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
westernmassnews.com

Plans for a proposed for a new courthouse in Springfield unveiled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield city officials are proposing a new location for the Springfield courthouse. The question now is will the trial court jump on the opportunity. A feasibility study still needs to be conducted on the Roderick Ireland Courthouse, to see if it’s necessary to build a new courthouse...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

South Windsor PZC expresses concerns with apartment expansion plan

SOUTH WINDSOR — The Planning and Zoning Commission expressed concerns with a developer’s restrictions on the affordable-housing planned for an Evergreen Walk apartment expansion plan during a public hearing Tuesday. But a lawyer representing the applicant said it would be a “big blow” to the project if the...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vernon Oks#The Town Council
Journal Inquirer

Details unveiled on Route 140 construction in Ellington

ELLINGTON — Members of the state Transportation Department provided more information on proposed improvements to Route 140 at Tuesday’s virtual public hearing, where residents voiced concerns about cost, traffic and drainage issues. The proposal includes modifications to Route 140, Burbank Road and Newell Hill Road to increase sight-line...
ELLINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Third-Party Candidate Announces For Secretary of the State

The same day Secretary of the State Denise Merrill announced she was stepping down six months early to take care of her sick husband, Cynthia Jennings announced she would seek to join two Democrats and three Republicans in seeking the open seat. Jennings, a former Hartford City Council member and...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Peterson named new Coventry police chief

COVENTRY — The Town Council voted in the town’s new police chief on Monday, with a resounding unanimous vote. Eric Peterson, a lieutenant of the Plainville Police Department, is set to take over the role after he is sworn in later in July. This is the third time...
COVENTRY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Register Citizen

Middletown riverfront vision to be unveiled day of fireworks

MIDDLETOWN — The public will have a chance to hear a report from the Return to the Riverbend Steering Committee Saturday. The long-awaited master plan for redevelopment of the city’s portion of the Connecticut Riverfront will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. presentation at City Hall Council Chambers, 245 deKoven Drive.
New Haven Independent

Derby Meeting On Investigative Report Gets Testy

DERBY — The stated purpose — in writing and verbally — of Monday’s meeting of the Derby Board of Aldermen & Alderwomen was to discuss an investigative report into finance director Agata Herasimowicz, but the meeting went off script soon after it started. The first line...
DERBY, CT
Journal Inquirer

DOT to hold virtual meeting on rumble strips in Stafford

STAFFORD — The state Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 14, on the installation of centerline rumble strips on portions of both Route 190 and Route 319. WHAT: The Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m....
Journal Inquirer

Letters to the editor: Windsor doing things right with website

As a citizen of the town of Windsor, I want to say thank you tot the town for keeping its website up-to-date with all the events that are being held in Windsor this summer and for making everything on the website easy to find and navigate. The brochure of activities is wonderful for residents of Windsor, but also for out of town people. I want to say thank you for putting the time and effort into providing the dates and times for each and every event including fund raisers. This is really a great piece of work you have here. Everyone should check it out.
WINDSOR, CT
FOX 61

Hamden gets $8.6 million in state funding for new firehouse

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden firefighters are one step closer to a major upgrade after the state agreed to issue $8.6 million in bonds to replace one of their oldest fire stations. The bonding will replace the out-of-date firehouse on Dixwell Avenue and construct a new facility. State Rep. Mike...
Eyewitness News

Four towns in Litchfield voted to regionalize at referendum

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Four towns in Litchfield are now merging into one school district. On Tuesday Warren, Morris, Goshen, and Litchfield voted on a referendum to merge schools to create one region, Region 20. The unofficial results show that this referendum passed in each town. Before the referendum, Warren,...
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Mayor seeks another investigation into Saga nightclub

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Mayor Domenic Sarno is calling for another investigation into a nightclub in the city. According to Sarno, he said it has been brought to his attention that Saga nightclub is being used to party in through an attached nightclub called The Zone. Saga was shut down after...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
333
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy