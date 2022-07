DETROIT – We are heading into that next level kind of warmth today but it’s a very pleasant start to this last day of June. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s under mostly clear skies around Metro Detroit with a few areas of patchy fog, especially the areas north and west where more rain fell yesterday. No need for the umbrella today because sunglasses and shorts are the way to go if you can get away with it.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 20 HOURS AGO