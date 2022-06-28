ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Spotsylvania Man Shot Into Car Full Of Lost Teens Who Stopped In His Driveway: Police

By Josh Lanier
 2 days ago

A Spotsylvania man faces several charges after sheriff's deputies say he shot into a car of teenagers who pulled up in front of his house after they got lost on the way to a party.

Brent David Alford, 49, told deputies that he was suspicious when the car pulled into the driveway of his Grace Hill home around 9:30 p.m. on June 18, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office said. He grabbed his handgun and went out to investigate.

The teens — 15, 16, and 17-year-old siblings — were looking for a party in the area and pulled into Alford's driveway to turn around, the Sheriff's Office said. Alford went out to confront them. He banged on the car and screamed at them, deputies said.

The 17-year-old driver panicked and sped away. Alford fired a bullet into the back of the car, deputies said. It passed through the taillight and into the trunk. Luckily, the kids had several things inside, which slowed down the round. Investigators said they found it lodged under the back seat where two of them sat. No one was hurt.

Deputies arrested Alford on Monday, June 27, and charged him with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and one count of reckless handling of a firearm, the Sheriff's Office said. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond, deputies said.

