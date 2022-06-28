ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things 4’ Fans Think Robin Buckley and Eddie Munson Save Nancy Wheeler in Volume 2

By Lauren Anderson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 is almost here. We can’t wait to see who will fall under Vecna’s Curse and the music that saves them — if it saves them at all. There are several theories floating around about the song Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays on guitar in the Upside Down. Could he be playing Nancy Wheeler’s (Natalia Dyer) favorite song at the suggestion of Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke)?

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Volume 1.]

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, and Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson | Netflix

Vecna’s Curse is broken by music

In Stranger Things 4 Volume 1, Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) is depressed. She carries guilt for the death of her brother, Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in season 3. This makes her an ideal candidate for Vecna’s Curse.

In what has become the most talked-about episode this season, “Dear Billy,” Max stumbles upon Vecna’s Mind Lair. Trapped, Max comes close to being another one of Vecna’s victims. But back in the real world, Nancy Wheeler and Robin Buckley discover music can save her. It’s what saved Victor Creel (Robert Englund) — Vecna/001/Henry Creel’s father — from certain death. When Max hears Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” she breaks free from Vecna’s clutches.

Some fans think Robin tells Eddie what song to play on guitar in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2

Armed with this knowledge, Stranger Things fans can expect more epic music scenes in Volume 2. Fans are picking apart images from the trailer and guessing who Vecna’s victims are in the final two episodes. Some think one of his victims is Nancy.

If Nancy becomes a victim, one Reddit user thinks Robin and Eddie will play a pivotal role in her. “Robin gets a look at Nancy’s music tapes so maybe she is the one who tells Eddie what song to play to free her from Vecna,” said the Redditor .

Maya Hawke as Robin | Netflix

“It would be awesome if it was like ‘Reign in Blood’ by Slayer,” another Reddit user commented. “Just something super not Nancy.”

In another comment, a Redditor said : “We’re about to find out that Nancy is a secret metal head! Love it!!” All of these theories are plausible because, as another comment reads, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) could have introduced Nancy to this genre of music. She enjoys it because it reminds her of him.

Eddie Munson’s guitar solo in the Upside Down could be to save Nancy

In the teaser for Volume 2, Eddie Munson grabs his electric guitar from the Upside Down version of his bedroom. He then shreds a guitar solo on top of his trailer. We don’t hear the song he’s playing, but some fans think Eddie’s hand movements lend themselves to the chords in Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

Stranger Things 4 is set in March 1986 — the same month and year Metallica released the album — so the song makes sense. Also, the lyrics fit the plot in Stranger Things 4 with Vecna puppeteering his victims.

On top of all that, Quinn listened to “a lot of Metallica” to get into character (via The Hollywood Reporter ). It’s entirely possible “Master of Puppets” is the song Eddie plays in the Upside Down in Volume 2. Could it also be the song that pulls Nancy from Vecna’s Curse?

Stream Stranger Things 4 Volume on Netflix . Volume 2 arrives on July 1.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

