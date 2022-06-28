ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TN man accused of abuse; 5-week-old baby has ‘little to no brain function’

By Lucas Wright
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old was taken into custody Monday after he allegedly injured his 5-week-old son.

Joshua R. Lane, 20, is facing two counts of aggravated child abuse for his son’s critical injuries.

Joshua R. Lane (MNPD)

The unresponsive child was taken by his parents to Centennial Medical Center Sunday. He was stabilized and transferred to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Doctors determined the baby’s injuries included severe head trauma with little to no brain function, bruising and a fractured rib.

During an interview with police, Lane said he “zoned out and may have shaken the child.” He also said that the bruising on his son’s leg was due to him pinching the baby.

Lane’s bond has been set at $150,000.

WJHL

WJHL

