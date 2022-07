Lower Township Police charged 19 year old Woodrow Gibson of East Orange, New Jersey with carjacking following an incident involving a stolen car with a pedestrian on top of it. Police say speeds of the vehicles involved reached 90mph with the pedestrian on top of the motor vehicle. The driver of the car attempted to toss the individual off the top by swerving. The incident occurred on June 20th, and started near the Wawa store in North Cape May.

EAST ORANGE, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO