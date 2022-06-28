No Charges to be Filed Against Officers in Police Shooting in Ventnor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.Officers responded to the scene along Johnstown Avenue just before 1 a.m.Police say gunshots came from a dark sedan in the area, but no other descriptions of a suspect or suspects were provided.One of the two people injured was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last listed in critical condition.The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 50 MINUTES AGO