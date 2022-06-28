ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Charges to be Filed Against Officers in Police Shooting in Ventnor

987thecoast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo charges will be filed by the State in connection with a police-related shooting in Ventnor back...

987thecoast.com

Comments / 0

CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Pennsylvania State
The Independent

Man arrested for ‘stealing’ Greggs sausage roll killed himself after police wrongly named him as paedophile

A man accused of stealing a sausage roll from Greggs hanged himself after police wrongly stated he was an alleged child sex offender.Brian Temple, 34, was physically assaulted and abused in the street after he was released from custody following his arrest by Cleveland Police in June 2017.He hanged himself while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on 31 December that year, a two-day inquest at Teeside Coroner’s Court heard. But coroner Claire Bailey concluded she could not be certain he had intended to kill himself.Temple had been arrested on 8 June on suspicion of stealing the pastry theft...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pupils hide under desks as knife-wielding gang storm secondary school grounds - before armed cops arrest three teenagers for carrying a blade

Children were reportedly ordered to hide under their desks at school after knife-wielding gang stormed the grounds earlier today. Armed police arrested three teenagers after the incident plunged the Birmingham secondary school into lockdown. Police officers swarmed the grounds around the North Birmingham Academy in every parents 'worst nightmare' this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Assaulted Hampshire police officer finds angry parking note

A police officer who parked hastily to chase two men wanted after an assault and was then attacked himself, returned to find an "angered resident" had pinned a note to his vehicle. The note, written on kitchen roll paper, was left on the police car on a side street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Amir Johnson
BBC

Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed

A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years. Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021. A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gimp Man is BACK: Latex-clad weirdo terrifies 19-year-old teaching assistant and her boyfriend in late night Somerset village encounter

A latex-clad weirdo terrified a 19-year-old and her boyfriend in a late night encounter in their Somerset village, prompting fears that 'Gimp Man' is back. Kiera Elston was walking home in the village of Yatton at around 1am on Sunday, June 26, when her boyfriend Lewis Webb noticed a masked man dressed in a gimp suit in the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

PC killer David Bieber attacked prison officer with metal bar

A policeman's killer left a prison officer with serious injuries after attacking her with a metal bar. David Bieber, 56, was serving a prison sentence for murdering West Yorkshire PC Ian Broadhurst when he repeatedly stabbed Alison Smith. The court heard she had been lucky to escape life-changing injury or...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Police Shooting#State#Regional Media News
CBS Pittsburgh

Two people shot in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people were injured an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.Officers responded to the scene along Johnstown Avenue just before 1 a.m.Police say gunshots came from a dark sedan in the area, but no other descriptions of a suspect or suspects were provided.One of the two people injured was taken to the hospital by paramedics and was last listed in critical condition.The other victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Unarmed mother was shot by soldier in garden in ‘unjustified’ circumstances

A mother-of-six was shot dead by a soldier in her back garden in circumstances which were “unjustified”, a coroner has ruled.Kathleen Thompson, a 47-year-old housewife, was killed by a bullet to the chest in Londonderry on November 6 1971, an inquest heard.Two bullets were fired by someone identified only as soldier D into her garden in Rathlin Drive, Creggan, as he and others were withdrawing from the area, Judge Sandra Crawford said.Soldier D did not have an honest belief...that his life and the lives of others were under immediate threatJudge Sandra CrawfordShe said Mrs Thompson was unarmed and had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Southampton murder case closed by police

A seriously injured man found in a city centre was not killed by a third party, police have said. The 30-year-old was found in Cranbury Terrace, Southampton, just before 04:00 BST on Wednesday, after a disturbance . The man died in hospital and a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion...
PUBLIC SAFETY

