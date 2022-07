ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Florida man says ‘spirits’ told him to set his boss’s future home on fire, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Thanh Ha is seen on multiple surveillance videos approaching the residence at 5060 Rena St. in St. Petersburg shortly before noon on May 3 on a bicycle and then locking the bike to a nearby stop sign.

