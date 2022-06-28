ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Research study offering fishermen $250 reward for caught tagged Greater Amberjack

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nDlH_0gOTG11s00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A team of researchers is offering fisherman in the Gulf of Mexico and the U.S. South Atlantic a reward for hauling in tagged Greater Amberjack fish as part of a nationwide study.

The Greater Amberjack Count, led by Dr. Sean Powers of the University of South Alabama, is an $11.7 million study that aims to estimate the number of greater amberjack in the U.S. South Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico as well as study the species’ movement patterns and biology.

The project, funded by the National Sea Grant College Program and NOAA Fisheries, was designed to help fill gaps in knowledge about Greater Amberjack. According to NOAA, certain populations of the species are overfished, while others are not, and researchers want to understand why.

Throughout this summer, 1,200 Greater Amberjack will be tagged and released into the aforementioned waters.

750 fish will be tagged with “conventional tags,” tags that are red and yellow in color and located just below the second dorsal fin on either side of the fish. Some may have one tag, while others will have two.

Each of the small, colorful conventional tags will display a unique five-digit number and a telephone number to call to claim a $250 reward. (Dr. Michael Dance, Louisiana State University and Dr. Marcus Drymon, Mississippi State University )

450 fish will have “acoustic tags” implanted in their abdominal cavity. These tags emit signals that ping off underwater “listening stations” and allow researchers to track movement patterns and habitat use. All acoustically tagged fish will also have at least one conventional tag.

NOAA and the research team are asking for local fishermen’s assistance in catching the tagged fish for the study. Fishermen who catch conventionally-tagged Greater Amberjack can return the tag(s) for a $250 reward.

Instructions on how to clip, report, and mail in the tag can be found here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Charleston City Paper

Manatees are back in Charleston

With the heat of the summer bearing down on the Lowcountry, manatees have once again begun appearing in Charleston’s waters. Here’s what you need to know. While the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimates 7,520 manatees live in Florida, where water temperatures stay warm year-round, many venture north along the South Atlantic coast every spring and summer, often ending up in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Drought conditions worsen in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Drought conditions are beginning to worsen for some counties across the state including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, and Williamsburg counties. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee upgraded the drought status to “Severe Drought” in most of Colleton County and extended the “Moderate Drought” status further toward Interstate 95. According to the National […]
The Post and Courier

SC emergency officials prepared for potential hurricane evacuations

Even with rising gas prices and population increases on the coast, state officials insist South Carolina is prepared to execute an evacuation should a severe storm occur this season. An evacuation order hasn't been issued for the coast since wind, surge and flooding from Hurricane Dorian in 2019 caused widespread...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR offering free boat inspections July 4th weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- S.C. Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division is offering free boat inspections at public landings across the state over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. SCDNR officers will inspect the boat to ensure it has the required safety equipment onboard and proper boat and motor registration. According to the agency, the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Hotel heirloom returns to Summerville

An ornate fireplace mantle that once graced the now defunct Pine Forest Inn in the present-day President Circle has recently made its way back home thanks to the efforts of community members who relocated the remnant from Atlanta, Georgia to the Summerville-Dorchester Museum. Sal Kibler, a granddaughter of the building’s...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishermen#The U S South Atlantic#Noaa Fisheries
carolinapanorama.com

GOODSTOCK Consulting, LLC -- Business of the Week

To say that corporations and government agencies are often clueless when it comes to minority and underserved communities would be a huge understatement. Too many organizations have few if any people of color in their decision-making ranks, and it is apparent in the decisions that they make. But where there...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Experts predict record-breaking Fourth of July travelers on the road

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts anticipate Fourth of July travelers will pack the roads in record-breaking numbers this year. AAA predicts that 42 million people nationwide will travel to their Independence Day plans by car, despite high gas prices. According to Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas, flight cancellations and delays could be causing the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Edisto River claims a life last weekend

A Dorchester County man died in the Edisto River on Saturday near a sandbar. About 1:47 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, divers from Colleton County Fire-Rescue were called to help search and rescue units in neighboring Dorchester County. Local rescue teams arrived at Jellico Landing, located near Ridgeville. “Visibility in...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo invites anglers to fish for a cause

The Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is on the hook for its biggest fundraiser of the year. The Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo returns for its fourth year in Charleston waters from July 8 to July 10 at the Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina. With prizes up to $7,000, anglers cast their lines...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Forecasters eye system expected to become tropical storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a system expected to become the second named storm of this year’s Atlantic hurricane season by Tuesday afternoon. Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the path of the storm keeps it far south of the United States. The system, currently...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston raising awareness of Alzheimer’s Disease and brain health

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Health Awareness Month, and Charleston city leaders are discussing ways to provide support to patients and their caregivers. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 95,000 South Carolinians are living with the disease. On Monday, Mayor John Tecklenburg held a roundtable at the Waring Senior Center, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County Public Library launching Free and Fresh Community Fridges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library will launch Free and Fresh Community Fridges at three of its branches, starting July 1. The Community Fridge program features refrigerators fully stocked with whole fruits and vegetables at participating branches. Stocked by the public, locals can take what they need from the refrigerators, free of charge. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy