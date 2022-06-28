ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Report: Cape May Lifeguards Get Salary Adjustment

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCape May lifeguards are getting a raise. The Press of Atlantic City reports...

One Done: Borgata Casino Averts Labor Strike

A strike has been averted at the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City. A labor union reached an agreement with the Borgata Thursday evening which means the casino will be not be impacted by a strike this weekend. The post One Done: Borgata Casino Averts Labor Strike appeared first on Regional...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Vineland Cuts Trash Hauling Services in Half

Trash hauling services in Vineland are being cut in half. City officials have a new agreement with its trash hauler and have agreed to once per week pickup, instead of twice per week. City officials call the deal an interim agreement. The post Vineland Cuts Trash Hauling Services in Half...
VINELAND, NJ
The Biggest Lie Being Perpetrated in Egg Harbor Township

It was a late summer afternoon and I drove a family member to the Wawa at English Creek and Ocean Heights Avenue in Egg Harbor Township. As we were pulling out of our parking space, I drove away from the intersection and behind the store, headed to the road that can be found going away from the store and the opposite direction of the English Creek/Ocean Heights intersection.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
June 29, 2022

A fire destroyed a house in Cape May Court House late Wednesday morning. According to the Cape May Court House Fire Company, the fire broke out in a two story, wood frame residential structure at 7 3rd Avenue in the community. Mutual aid was requested; the fire was brought under control about one hour later. …
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Photo shows giant ray approaching surfer off the coast of Wildwood

Close encounters with ocean dwelling animals are far from uncommon at the Jersey Shore. In the last several years, we've had a whale collide with a fishing boat off the coast of Deal in Monmouth County, and a humpback surface feet from a paddle boarder off Long Branch. Lifeguards rescued a dolphin stranded ashore in Sea Isle City and a so-called "dolphin whisperer" captured videos of a pod off the coast of Stone Harbor. A 279-pound sea turtle was rescued off the coast of Avalon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
When War Came to Cape May County

In the early morning hours of June 29, 1776, Captain John Barry, in command of the American frigate Lexington, which was anchored in the waters off Cape May, received a message that the brigantine Nancy was headed his way with two British warships in hot pursuit. Barry, who was just...
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
South Jersey Gas begins 2nd phase of $75M Camden County Reliability Project

In its continuing efforts to modernize and enhance the safety and reliability of its natural gas distribution system, South Jersey Gas recently started work on Phase II of its Camden County Reliability Project. The overall $75 million, three-phase project will replace and modernize vintage and aging infrastructure that runs through...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Testa Bill Helps Development Issues in Wildwood

A bill is heading to the desk of Governor Murphy that will help development issues in the city of Wildwood. The new bill amends the Coastal Area Facility Review Act that will remove review permit requirements for certain developments beyond 500 feet of the mean high water line in Wildwood.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Surfer in Wildwood, NJ surprised by huge stingray

Imagine you're surfing the waters off the Jersey Shore when suddenly, you look to your right, and spot a HUGE stingray swimming alongside you!. That's exactly what happened off the coast of Wildwood earlier this month. In stunning images taken by Devon Parker and shared by Wildwood Boardwalk on Facebook...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Ocean City Says No to Sewage From Neighboring Community

Ocean City is sending a clear message to Upper Township – keep your sewage. City Council approved a resolution June 23 opposing any plan by the Cape May County Municipal Utilities Authority from diverting Upper Township’s sewage to Ocean City’s sewer plant system at 4500 Simpson Ave.
OCEAN CITY, NJ

