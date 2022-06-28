ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples man arrested for cyberstalking, harassing woman

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Naples man is facing charges after deputies said he harassed a woman repeatedly using social media.

55-year-old Adam Klein was arrested Monday after investigators uncovered an elaborate scheme that he used to communicate with the victim through the internet, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Klein created multiple websites and purchased domain names to try and express his love for the woman. In other cases, the 55-year-old used social media to mock the victim calling her a ‘gold-digger.’

Klein went as far as creating an online blog in the woman’s name and posting on various social media platforms.

The woman told investigators she felt humiliated and harassed by Klein. She said she spent hours trying to get different social media platforms to remove the posts.

Klein confessed to allegations during a hearing in 2021 where the woman was taking legal action to gain protection against the 55-year-old.

Detectives arrested Klein at his home and took him into custody.

He is facing a charge of cyberstalking.

