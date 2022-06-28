ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberport, WV

UPDATE: Runaway teen found

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3suJZg_0gOTFrRG00

UPDATE (June 28 (3:00 p.m.)

According to a report from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Swiger has been located.

ORIGINAL (Dec. 28 (10:30 a.m.)

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for what they say is a runaway juvenile who was last seen Monday evening at her Lumberport home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKMPu_0gOTFrRG00
Kelse Mae Swiger. Photo provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kelse Mae Swiger, 13, is about 5’2″ and 115 pounds. They are not sure what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 304-423-7700 or email zsmealey@harrisoncountywv.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

State Police find missing Clarksburg man deceased

UPDATE 5:15 P.M., JUNE 30 — The West Virginia State Police say the Clarksburg man they were searching for last week was found deceased Tuesday night near the Olive Garden in Eastpointe Shopping Center. Troopers say they found the remains of John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, in a wooded area between the parking lot and the […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said Swiger was found Tuesday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen last seen in Lumberport. 13-year-old Kelse Mae Swiger was last seen at her home in Lumberport Monday evening. Anyone...
LUMBERPORT, WV
WDTV

Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations. External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of...
ELKINS, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, WV
Sports
Harrison County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, WV
City
Lumberport, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found off Emily Drive in Clarksburg. The body was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the state right-of-way between I-79 and Emily Drive. Authorities say they working to confirm the identity of the person. The person’s identity will...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Road Patrol: driving safely over 4th of July weekend

CLARKSBURG W.Va. (WBOY) — While the Fourth of July weekend is a blast to many, you don’t want your travel plans to include any unwanted “fireworks” on the road. Even though gas prices are still near an all-time high, AAA is expecting more people to travel more than 50 miles for their Fourth of July […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
The Recorddelta

Local man drives into porch, arrested for DUI

BUCKHANNON— Joshua Taft Woody, age 35 of Buckhannon, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22, and is currently facing a charge of DUI controlled substance second offense. According to the criminal complaint, Buckhannon Police Department Sergeant Dewaine Linger filed that the defendant allegedly drove a 2008 Ford F250 into the porch of a residence located on Vicksburg Road. When Sergeant Linger arrived at the scene, the defendant allegedly appeared to be under the influence. At that point, Sergeant Linger administered the standard field sobriety test, in which the defendant failed the one-legged stand and the walk-in turn.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Metro News

Multiple Elkins buildings evacuated following dynamite discovery

ELKINS, W.Va. — Multiple buildings in Elkins were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after contractors renovating the Tygart Hotel discovered dynamite in the building. Police officers and firefighters ordered the evacuation. Authorities also closed Davis Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets. The West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team responded to...
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

All-clear given after dynamite found in old Elkins hotel

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Old dynamite was safely recovered Wednesday afternoon from a historic hotel in Elkins. The City of Elkins said contractors were conducting renovations on the old Gassaway Hotel, which is being converted into the Tygart Hotel, when they discovered old dynamite and alerted authorities just after 3 p.m. The Elkins Police Department […]
ELKINS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBOY 12 News

PHOTOS: Truck catches on fire near Bridgeport High School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A work truck caught on fire on Johnson Avenue near Bridgeport High School’s Football Field Wednesday afternoon. The 911 center said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. and the Bridgeport Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department responded. 12 News was not told if anyone was hurt. 12 News viewer Jeff Brooks […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man arrested after punching two employees at local food mart

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)– The Wheeling Police Department arrested a local man Tuesday evening after he punched two people and became combative inside an Elm Grove business. Officers were called out to the Paradise Food Mart just after 8 p.m. for reports of a man inside being destructive. When officers arrived, they approached the individual and […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Preston Co. man sentenced in TX-Morgantown drug case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Preston County man to nearly six years (70 months) in federal prison for his role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. David Gamble, 58, of Masontown, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Shinnston drive-in set to reopen after projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston is set to reopen Friday night following issues with the projector. According to the Sunset Ellis Facebook page, the theater will open Friday at 7 p.m. The projector suffered issues earlier this month that prevented movies from being shown.
SHINNSTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Mom accused of not feeding her 2 girls to stand trial

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A Fayette County woman will face trial on charges she didn't feed her two children or take them to the doctor. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Haylee Arnold's 20-month-old and 3-year-old girls suffered malnutrition and one of them nearly died as a result.Arnold is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a child and child endangerment after state police discovered the children living in filth and sick. According to investigators, Report: Mother Of Toddler Found With No Pulse In Fayette County Now Facing Charges to take care of the little girls who were allegedly malnourished with...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County dispatcher charged, accused of not sending help for dying woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County 911 dispatcher accused in a lawsuit of failing to send help for a dying woman is facing charges. Leon Price is charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the law. He turned himself in on Wednesday.The Greene County District Attorney's Office said the dispatcher denied medical services to Diana Kronk when there were three ambulances available for dispatch.District Attorney Dave Russo alleges Price's actions were reckless and resulted in the woman's death. He said Price violated protocol and the county's procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to help the...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy