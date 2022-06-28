UPDATE: Runaway teen found

UPDATE (June 28 (3:00 p.m.)

According to a report from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Swiger has been located.

ORIGINAL (Dec. 28 (10:30 a.m.)

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for what they say is a runaway juvenile who was last seen Monday evening at her Lumberport home.

Kelse Mae Swiger. Photo provided by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Kelse Mae Swiger, 13, is about 5’2″ and 115 pounds. They are not sure what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 304-423-7700 or email zsmealey@harrisoncountywv.gov .

