Two men arrested during MRVDTF drugs, weapons seizure in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. -- A man and woman have been arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized suspected meth and fentanyl on Thursday.The agency reported that agents were acting on probable cause to arrest a suspect stemming from a June 1 incident. On that day, agents reported searching his vehicle and finding 33 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.On Thursday, agents observed the man using an ATM while wearing a ski mask. They stopped the vehicle and took him into custody, and upon searching the vehicle found an additional 218 suspected fentanyl pills.There was a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle too, and she was arrested. Agents said they found controlled substances in her purse, and also a number of altered checks belonging to people and businesses unrelated to either of them.The have both been booked at Blue Earth County Jail on various controlled substance and forgery charges.

