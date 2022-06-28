Two men arrested during MRVDTF drugs, weapons seizure in Mankato
By KEYC Staff
KEYC
2 days ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday, Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) Agents arrested two Mankato men on drug and weapons charges. MRVDTF Agents executed a search warrant on an apartment located on Pohl Road in Mankato....
MANKATO, Minn. -- A man and woman have been arrested after the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force seized suspected meth and fentanyl on Thursday.The agency reported that agents were acting on probable cause to arrest a suspect stemming from a June 1 incident. On that day, agents reported searching his vehicle and finding 33 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.On Thursday, agents observed the man using an ATM while wearing a ski mask. They stopped the vehicle and took him into custody, and upon searching the vehicle found an additional 218 suspected fentanyl pills.There was a 26-year-old woman in the vehicle too, and she was arrested. Agents said they found controlled substances in her purse, and also a number of altered checks belonging to people and businesses unrelated to either of them.The have both been booked at Blue Earth County Jail on various controlled substance and forgery charges.
A Le Sueur man is behind bars on multiple drug charges and illegally possessing a firearm. The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force arrested 42-year-old Ronale Deshun Lewis on Monday. Police initiated a traffic stop after Lewis left an apartment building. About 42 grams of cocaine was discovered...
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Hutchinson woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for the drug overdose death of a Mankato man last year. 23-year-old Alyssa Miller earlier entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors in Blue Earth County and admitted to a third-degree murder charge in connection with the death of 23-year-old Marcus Krogh.
A Mankato man is accused of selling cocaine locally. David Lawrence Holden, 42, faces charges of 1st-degree drug sales and possession. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force said in a press release that Holden has been monitored by agents since the beginning of June when they learned he was allegedly selling cocaine in and around Mankato.
A Granada woman allegedly had multiple drugs in her system when her car slammed into the back of another vehicle on Highway 15 last summer. Jennifer Ann Rose Royston, 35, was charged Monday with two counts of gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation in Martin County Court. The crash happened in...
A man displayed a gun during a traffic dispute on I-35 in Freeborn County last week, according to charges filed Friday. Antonyo Robert Ausman, 18, of Coon Rapids, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm with no serial number. According...
Marijuana and a loaded weapon were recovered during a drug bust at a Pohl Rd apartment Monday. Arrested after the raid were Tethloach Kueth Dojiok, 20, and Matheng Biel Gatkouth, 23, both of Mankato. According to a press release, agents from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force obtained a...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man identified by authorities last December as the suspect for a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts that occurred in the Rochester area last fall has been sentenced for a crime connected to one of the theft cases. 37-year-old Shawn Clement has been...
(ABC 6 News) - An Owatonna man surrendered to local law enforcement after fleeing an attempted catalytic converter theft. At about 6:58 a.m. Monday, June 27, an employee in the 3800 block of Broadway Avenue North called the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office about the sound of a saw coming from underneath a vehicle.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A southern Minnesota man is arrested for bringing drugs to the state from Chicago. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says David Lawrence Holden, 42 of Mankato, was arrested on Friday and booked into the Blue Earth County Jail for first-degree drug sales, first-degree drug possession, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Security footage of a burglary and property damage suspect entering a business in the 20000 block of Holyoke Ave. on June 25. Courtesy of Lakeville Police Department. Lakeville police are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect they've dubbed "the Playboy bandit." According to police, an unknown...
A former dairy farm at 4562 McColl Drive in Savage, where police are investigating alleged animal cruelty against hundreds of rabbits. Source: Google Streetview. For the past five years, the historic barn and idyllic pastures of Savage, Minnesota’s last farm have served as the backdrop for a young boy’s mission, as he described, to change the world through kindness “one bunny at a time.”
A New Ulm man with a history of criminal convictions is facing felony stalking charges. A criminal complaint says Joseph Thomas Rewitzer, 31, parked across the street from the victim’s rural Nicollet County home last week and began screaming profanities. The victim was outside with her children when the incident occurred. Police say the victim had multiple recordings of Rewitzer acting similarly.
In one of his last acts on the job, Owatonna Police Chief Keith Hiller presided Monday over the swearing of two new police officers and two who have been promoted. “This is a pretty awesome night,” Hiller said, as he introduced Mya Johnson and Madison Ziegler. Johnson, an Owatonna...
Yesterday, a Rice County Grand Jury indicted Cody Vernon Kolstad, 32, of Morristown on charges of first- and second-degree murder for the May 31 death of his housemate. Kolstad was charged June 1 with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Brian Daniel Stoeckel, 41, after Kolstad reported the shooting. At that time, he told the dispatcher and the responding officers that he had pulled the trigger.
Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development is awarding $4 million statewide for similar projects. Mankato Planning Commission considering proposal for indoor golf facility. Updated: 4 hours ago. Mankato’s Planning Commission is considering a request for a conditional use permit for an indoor golf and entertainment venue. Mankato...
AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
A Sleepy Eye man allegedly repeatedly punched a teen boy and struck the boy’s mother several times. Michael Louis Ream, 38, is charged with two felony counts of felony domestic assault in Watonwan County Court. Court documents say Ream became intoxicated and aggressive during a bonfire when the female...
One person was injured in a three-vehicle collision in Glencoe Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says the crash happened just after 7:30am at the intersection of Highway 212 and Morningside Drive. The Patrol says 73-year-old Michael Scully of Richmond was taken to Glencoe Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
RICHFIELD, Minn. – A Shakopee man is dead following a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon on a Twin Cities freeway.The Minnesota State Patrol says the 42-year-old driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 494 in Richfield when traffic slowed, and he lost control near Highway 77.The identity of the victim has not been released.
