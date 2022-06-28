ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

‘Homemade happiness in every bite.’ Mom, daughters open new cakery in Warner Robins

By Becky Purser
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

Pamela Johnson’s love for cake making began in Guam 30 years ago.

Her airman husband was stationed at a base on the small island. A friend of hers encouraged her to come work at the base commissary on the weekends and learn how to ice and decorate cakes.

She did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45DKQ6_0gOTFdKK00
Cupcakes at Little Sweeties Cakery at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400, in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Johnson next started baking cakes, cupcakes and other desserts for friends and family.

Moving with the Air Force from place to place, the family ended up in Warner Robins when her husband, JC, was stationed at Robins Air Force base. He’s since retired.

Eight years ago, Johnson took her love of cake baking to the next level and started an online business, Little Sweeties Cakery. Her youngest daughter, Jay White, created her website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLWyb_0gOTFdKK00
Pamela Johnson, owner of Little Sweeties Cakery, at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

A storefront

Johnson, with her two daughters, White and Pamela Spellman, recently opened a storefront at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway in the Sterling Commons shopping center in Warner Robins.

The storefront’s grand opening is set from 2-5 p.m. July 10.

“It’s been a different world,” Johnson said of opening a storefront. “Everybody has been so pleasant and it’s exciting to see the smiles on everybody’s faces.”

Her husband also helps out at the storefront from washing dishes to cleaning the floor.

“He’s the taste tester,” White said of her father.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wifxS_0gOTFdKK00
Little Sweeties Cakery opens at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400, in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

What to expect

At Little Sweeties Cakery, customers will find cake slices, cupcakes, cookies and other treats in the cafe. The bakery is in the back.

By ordering in advance at the storefront or online, customers may also purchase cakes, including custom-made wedding cakes and special-occasion cakes, and other baked goods.

The storefront also offers a small event space for up to 30 people that opens up behind the cafe and doubles as a space for decorating classes that Johnson offers from a flower cupcake class where participants learn how to create a cupcake bouquet to cake decorating for beginners that includes learning how to make elegant swirls.

Additionally, White offers art classes from a kids paint session to a canvass paint session for adults to a wood craft class in the space. She also offers a logo design workshop.

All of the classes can be booked online at the Little Sweeties Cakery website.

Also, Little Sweeties Cakery also plans to resume selling its goods at farmers markets and festivals in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OK53i_0gOTFdKK00
Birthday cake from Little Sweeties Cakery at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400, in Warner Robins. Courtesy Little Sweeties Cakery

‘Little Sweeties’

The name of Johnson’s business is based on her “little sweeties” that were first her daughters and now also include her grandchildren.

Johnson also works at Robins AFB but plans to retire in September after 30 years in civil service.

“I bake cakes because it makes me happy,” Johnson states on her website. “I make cakes for others because it makes them happy. Homemade happiness in every bite is what Little Sweeties is all about.”

Little Sweeties Cakery is now open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The number is 478-254-0766.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TROdx_0gOTFdKK00
From left to right, Jay White, Pamela Johnson and Pamela Spellman of Little Sweeties Cakey in Warner Robins, at The Eagle Fest community festival at Northside High School in March. Courtesy Little Sweeties Cakery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Summer camp to mentor and uplift young women: 'Teens to Queens' is back

MACON, Ga. — The 'Teens to Queens' summer camp was created 4 years ago, and is now in Macon for another year. Last year, event creator Shira Lawrence announced they would permanently be in Central Georgia. In addition to being a summer camp, it is now also a mentorship program that young women can have access to throughout the entire year.
MACON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Warner Robins, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Industry
Warner Robins, GA
Lifestyle
City
Warner Robins, GA
13WMAZ

Do's and Don'ts: What to know about the Warner Robins Independence Day Concert

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Fourth of July weekend will be filled with fun, food, and festivities, one of which being the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration. The celebration is a large part of the Warner Robins community, and the 39th Annual Event is happening on Saturday, July 2 at the parking lot of McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay White
Person
Pamela Johnson
maconmagazine.com

A Night of Georgia Music to Broadcast Nationally

One unforgettable night of live music, performed by three legendary musicians on the Grand Opera House stage, proved—once again—that Macon music is unlike any other. Now that performance is set to broadcast nationally on public television. In March of 2022, internationally recognized violinist Robert McDuffie, R.E.M. founding bassist...
MACON, GA
maconmagazine.com

Macon music in a southern rock sanctuary

For better or for worse. These traditional vows carry a different tune when it comes to Macon and our music. We strive to hear and harmonize with our soulful, southern, storied sounds. We often find that common ground is engraved in the chords, but the genres and the venues and the conversations sometimes vary. Macon’s sanctuary of southern rock, Historic Grant’s Lounge, is now back in the limelight after respectful renovations that pay homage to those who have played the hallowed halls.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

New round of volunteers train to advocate for foster children

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A new round of volunteers are now training to help foster kids in Middle Georgia. According to Macon-Bibb, the Central Georgia Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) just began training with more future volunteers. These volunteers will eventually work with the court system, DFCS, and other agencies in order to support children in foster care, as well as be advocates for children of the system to make sure they’re getting the support and services they need.
MACON, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Harris turns a new chapter in its history

After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
CORDELE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Cakes#Cakery#Baked Goods#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#The Air Force#Robins Air Force#Sterling Commons
41nbc.com

Warner Robins native wins Miss Georgia, shares goals for year of service

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Miss Georgia 2022 is a familiar face who is also making history. Miss Capital City’s Kelsey Hollis is a Warner Robins native. And she earned the job of serving as Miss Georgia 2022. She is only the second in the state to serve as Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen and then become Miss Georgia.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Just in time for Fourth of July: Bald eagle spotted in Byron

MACON, Ga. — A bald eagle was spotted in Byron on Saturday. John Callis was at his mother’s house near Highway 41 in Houston County when he noticed the bird. His son took photographs of the bird, which was near a lake behind the property. Callis said that...
BYRON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
2K+
Followers
122
Post
418K+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy