‘Homemade happiness in every bite.’ Mom, daughters open new cakery in Warner Robins

Pamela Johnson’s love for cake making began in Guam 30 years ago.

Her airman husband was stationed at a base on the small island. A friend of hers encouraged her to come work at the base commissary on the weekends and learn how to ice and decorate cakes.

She did.

Cupcakes at Little Sweeties Cakery at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400, in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Johnson next started baking cakes, cupcakes and other desserts for friends and family.

Moving with the Air Force from place to place, the family ended up in Warner Robins when her husband, JC, was stationed at Robins Air Force base. He’s since retired.

Eight years ago, Johnson took her love of cake baking to the next level and started an online business, Little Sweeties Cakery. Her youngest daughter, Jay White, created her website.

Pamela Johnson, owner of Little Sweeties Cakery, at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

A storefront

Johnson, with her two daughters, White and Pamela Spellman, recently opened a storefront at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway in the Sterling Commons shopping center in Warner Robins.

The storefront’s grand opening is set from 2-5 p.m. July 10.

“It’s been a different world,” Johnson said of opening a storefront. “Everybody has been so pleasant and it’s exciting to see the smiles on everybody’s faces.”

Her husband also helps out at the storefront from washing dishes to cleaning the floor.

“He’s the taste tester,” White said of her father.

Little Sweeties Cakery opens at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400, in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

What to expect

At Little Sweeties Cakery, customers will find cake slices, cupcakes, cookies and other treats in the cafe. The bakery is in the back.

By ordering in advance at the storefront or online, customers may also purchase cakes, including custom-made wedding cakes and special-occasion cakes, and other baked goods.

The storefront also offers a small event space for up to 30 people that opens up behind the cafe and doubles as a space for decorating classes that Johnson offers from a flower cupcake class where participants learn how to create a cupcake bouquet to cake decorating for beginners that includes learning how to make elegant swirls.

Additionally, White offers art classes from a kids paint session to a canvass paint session for adults to a wood craft class in the space. She also offers a logo design workshop.

All of the classes can be booked online at the Little Sweeties Cakery website.

Also, Little Sweeties Cakery also plans to resume selling its goods at farmers markets and festivals in the future.

Birthday cake from Little Sweeties Cakery at 585 Carl Vinson Parkway, Suite 400, in Warner Robins. Courtesy Little Sweeties Cakery

‘Little Sweeties’

The name of Johnson’s business is based on her “little sweeties” that were first her daughters and now also include her grandchildren.

Johnson also works at Robins AFB but plans to retire in September after 30 years in civil service.

“I bake cakes because it makes me happy,” Johnson states on her website. “I make cakes for others because it makes them happy. Homemade happiness in every bite is what Little Sweeties is all about.”

Little Sweeties Cakery is now open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The number is 478-254-0766.