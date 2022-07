Indiana's first West Nile virus case of 2022 has been found in a Lake County resident, the Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday. State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Jennifer Brown urges Hoosiers "to protect themselves against mosquito bites at their 4th of July celebrations and for the rest of the summer.” The state health department expects to see more West Nile cases as the mosquito season progresses.

LAKE COUNTY, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO