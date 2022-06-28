ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pac-Man World Re-Pac - Official Announcement Trailer

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdventure to Ghost Island in remastered classic, Pac-Man...

www.ign.com

IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Post Game and New Game Plus Guide

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is designed so that players will experience each of the three stories Scarlet Blaze, Azure Gleam, and Golden Wildfire. After completing any of the stories for the first time, you’ll be given the option to carry over your progress from the previous story into your new playthrough. This page of IGN’s Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hope Wiki Guide focuses on the things that unlock after you've beaten the game, how New Game+ works, and how to unlock secret characters and weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Little Cities - Hand Tracking Update Trailer

The new Big Hands in Little Cities update for Little Cities is available now for Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2. Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the update, featuring hand tracking 2.0 support. With this update, you can explore your mini-metropolis with a range of simple hand gestures, with intuitive movements for navigation, zooming in and out, and effortlessly crafting homes, shops and services.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze is a boss fight in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. To access this battle, you’ll need to finish some other bosses in the DLC. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moveset and give you tips against it. If you are looking for other...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

EA Under Fire for Making Fun of Single Player Games - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, A joke made by EA's official Twitter account making fun of single player games did not go well for the company - and the internet's reaction forced the company to address its mistake. 343 Industries has announced that a two-week-long beta preview of the feature is happening at last. The team behind Fallout 4's DLC-sized mod, Fallout London, has certainly caught the eye of Bethesda as the developer keeps offering its members jobs. Narz has it all on today's Daily Fix!
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for July 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that PlayStation Plus games for July 2022 are Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS5 & PS4), The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) , and Arcadegeddon (PS5 & PS4). Revealed on the PlayStation Blog, all three game will be made available at no extra cost to...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cities: VR - Metro & Traffic Routing Update Trailer

Cities: VR's Metro & Traffic Routing update brings metro stations, tools for traffic routing, a new street-level camera view, left-handed support, and more to the city-building and management simulation game. Check out the latest trailer to see what to expect with this free content update, available now. Cities: VR is available now on the Meta Quest store.
TRAFFIC
IGN

The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the name of the Cuphead’s DLC. Developed by Studio MDHR, this downloadable content includes a brand new island with bosses, NPCs, new weapons, a playable character (Ms. Chalice), and some secrets.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Railgrade - Gameplay Trailer

Railgrade is a rail management game that challenges players to build railway systems for transporting cargo, all while keeping the economy going. Railgrade is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Change Your Class

Changing your class in Diablo Immortal is an upcoming ability that will be added to the game. On this page, you can find details of what we know so far about the change class feature, with updates as more is revealed. How to Change Your Class. With the various classes...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Destiny 2: Where Is Xur Today? Location and Exotic Items for July 1-5

Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We'll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Lord of Wolves, Celestial Nighthawk, and Insurmountable Skullfort.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

8 Best Minecraft House Ideas

One of the fundamental parts of your Minecraft experience is building your forever home. You might be focused on the basics, such as building cute houses (we see you, cottagecore), and simplicity may be key for you. On the other hand, you could be the type to continually expand and use your home as a canvas to display the extent of your travels. Either way, if and when you're stumped for ideas on how to add a flourish to the bland and stereotypical wooden four walls approach, you can start here from our list of 8 favorite Minecraft House builds.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gaming Monitor Vs. TV: Which Is Best for Your Gaming Setup?

Are you torn between getting a gaming monitor or a TV for gaming? You’re not alone. Many gamers have found themselves torn between the responsiveness of a monitor and the outstanding image quality of an HDTV. This guide will help you cut through the options and pick what’s best for your gaming setup.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ch10 - Love and Loss

S Rank Reward: Edmund Troops (Battalion) First Time Reward: Goneril Valkyries (Battalion) Defeat: Any allies are routed. You’ll start the battle with only Shez and Marianne. You’ll need to work your way northwest to capture the strongholds in the way. Defeat the Warrior and the allies that appear with them. After defeating the Warrior’s gang and capturing the remaining strongholds, the road to reach Hilda’s stronghold will unlock.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The First 17 Minutes of The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Gameplay

Check out the First 17 minutes of The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle. We stroll through the new area, High Isle, as we uncover how mysterious ship wreckage was cast on its shores. In this The Elder Scrolls Online Gameplay video we show the start of Bethesda Softworks newest ESO 2022 expansion, ESO High Isle. Named after the new location, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle story begins as a quest to find what's behind the Storm that caused the wreckage. Please enjoy this ESO gameplay looking at the opening minutes. 00:00 Talk to Lady Arabelle Davaux 03:38 Investigate the Inn 06:23 Investigate the Shallows 08:20 Search the Cave 11:50 Investigate the Lighthouse 14:20 Retrieve the Lighthouse Idol.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: How Long Are the Last Two Episodes?

Stranger Things Season 4 comes out in two parts: Volume 1 consisting of seven episodes that arrived on Netflix on May 27, and Volume 2 which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on July 1. The finale episode of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 had a runtime over the 90-minute mark, which made it the longest episode in the series.
TV SERIES
IGN

How Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith Strengthens The Rise of Skywalker 3 Years Later

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, which is available in stores now. You can check out an exclusive excerpt from the novel here. There has been plenty of time for Star Wars fans to vent their thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker, and Shadow of the Sith comes when the ground has cooled enough to explore the story further. One of the film’s major criticisms involves just how chaotic the plot is. It had the daunting task of not just wrapping up the largely unplanned sequel trilogy, but also bringing an end to one of the most iconic series in cinema history. Many Star Wars fans would agree it's not entirely successful in either goal.
MOVIES

