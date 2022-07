The Braves have been the hottest team in the month of June, and as a result, they’ve cut the Mets’ lead in the NL East from 10.5 to just four. With 15 head-to-head games remaining with the boys from New York, Atlanta is in complete control of their destiny, and I think most baseball fans would agree they should be viewed as the favorites to win the NL East. We’ve seen this song and dance plenty of times, and the Braves have continuously come out on top.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO