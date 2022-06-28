Boy Scout troops help save passengers after train derails in Missouri



T wo Boy Scouts of America troops are being credited with helping passengers after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck and derailed in Missouri .

The troops, who were aboard the Chicago-bound train Monday, smashed windows to help pull people out of the train cars and put their first-aid training to use while they waited for first responders to arrive, according to a report.



One scout, a 15-year-old boy, reportedly located the driver of the dump truck, who had been ejected into a nearby ditch during the crash, and applied first aid, attempting to stabilize the driver before he died from his injuries.

The two Boy Scout troops, Troop 73 and Troop 12, included 16 boys and eight leaders. They were on their way home to Wisconsin, following a backpacking trip in New Mexico.



Two leaders suffered injuries, including broken bones, broken ribs, and a punctured lung, and were taken to a hospital for treatment. One of the boys was also injured, but the extent of his injuries and current condition are unknown.

At least three people, including the dump truck driver, died in the crash, and 50 others were reported to have been injured.

The Southwest Chief Amtrak train was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members at the time of the wreck, Amtrak officials said.

In September, an Amtrak train derailed in Montana, killing three people.