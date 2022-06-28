ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

At least 49 inmates are killed and dozens more injured in jail inferno sparked when rioting prisoners started a fire to stop cops entering their enclosure in Colombia

By Matt Powell For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

At least 49 inmates were killed and dozens more injured early Tuesday after a fire broke out during a prison riot in Colombia.

The tragedy occurred when rioting inmates set a fire to try to prevent police entering their enclosure at the prison in the city of Tulua.

Though authorities are investigating whether prisoners lit their mattresses as part of an 'escape attempt' or whether the riot was provoked 'to cover some other situation.'

Tito Castellanos, director of the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute (INPEC), said: 'Unfortunately there was a riot in the pavilion number eight of the Tulua prison, where there are 1,267 prisoners, with the unfortunate result that 49 people died.'

He said another 30 people were 'injured and affected by the blaze and the smoke.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18OuKP_0gOTDRku00
A prison fire has killed at least 49 inmates and injured dozens more in Colombia this morning (Pictured: relatives gather outside the jail)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FYgO1_0gOTDRku00
The fire broke out at a prison in Tulua, after mattresses were set ablaze try to prevent police entering
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VbkmE_0gOTDRku00
Police are investigating why the mattresses were set on fire inside the prison

There were 180 inmates in the prison section affected by fireCastellanos made no mention of whether any prisoners actually escaped.

While a spokesperson for INPEC earlier told AFP that the death toll 'may change' and local radio station Caracol reported that more than 40 people had been injured.

Castellanos praised the efforts of prison guards, some of whom were injured, to control the blaze and help prisoners to safety.

He said that without their intervention 'the result would have been worse.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t69q5_0gOTDRku00
Without the efforts of the prison guards (pictured) the death toll could have been much higher

Outgoing President Ivan Duque sent a tweet offering his solidarity with relatives of the victims.

'We regret the events that occurred in the prison in Tulua, Valle del Cauca,' Duque said.

'I have given instructions to clarify this terrible situation. My solidarity is with the families of the victims.'

Fatal prison riots are not uncommon in Latin America. In Colombia's neighbor Ecuador, nearly 400 prisoners have been killed in six riots since early 2021.

Colombia's prison system has a capacity for 97,000 inmates but is overpopulated by some 16,000, according to INPEC.

Comments / 276

Infidel-Instructor
2d ago

So, the inmates basically committed suicide by beginning the fire. Got what they wanted........the guards didn't come in their rooms, did they?

Reply(9)
110
DallasFortWorth
2d ago

Nothing like criminals killing their own just because they didn't like the conditions. Keep it up! Tax payers are saving money.

Reply(10)
129
Noel Dickey
1d ago

Set the prison on fire while y'all are locked inside?! Man, the Darwin Award nominations are going to be "HUGE" this year!

Reply(4)
59
Related
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Prison Guards#Prison Riot#Latin America#Inpec#Afp#Du
Reuters

Former Colombian drug lord Rodriguez Orejuela dies in U.S. prison

BOGOTA, June 1 (Reuters) - Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela, a former leader of Colombia's once-powerful Cali cartel, has died in the United States while serving a 30-year drug trafficking sentence, his family said on Wednesday. Sometimes known by his alias 'Chessplayer,' Rodriguez was extradited to the United States in 2004. The...
BUTNER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Vice

22 Teenagers Were Found Dead in a Bar. No One Knows How They Died.

Twenty-one teenagers were found dead Sunday morning in a South African nightclub in East London, a town in the south of the country. Local authorities have launched an investigation into the sudden deaths, which are believed to have happened at an end-of-exams celebration. The victims, who were aged 13-17, were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

A Husband Frantically Called To 911 To Report Finding His Wife Hanging In Their Basement, But What Really Happened?

When a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2018, the caller sounded frantic. “My wife tried to kill herself. She’s in the f---ing basement,” Jimmy Allan screamed into the phone, according to a recording obtained by “Dateline: The Last Day,” a new series devoted to exploring victims' final hours to shed light on their deaths, available to stream on Peacock.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

451K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy