Former Far West End Pizza Hut location sold

A former Pizza Hut location in the Far West End has a new owner. The 1,452-square-foot spot at 11385 Nuckols Road was sold by Harvill Holdings LLC to an undisclosed buyer for $533,000 as an investment. The site was assessed for $430,400 earlier this year.

Alex T. Wotring and Bruce Bigger of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.