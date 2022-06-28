ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

State of Iowa Awards Six Million Dollar Grant to "Field of Dreams" Series

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Iowa) -- The state of Iowa is awarding a $6,000,000 dollar grant to the upcoming Field of Dreams television series. Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic...

