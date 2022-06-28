ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenafly, NJ

Kim Seung Yeon Has Printmaking Solo Show Throughout July

(TENAFLY, NJ) -- Acc Gallery presents a printmaking solo exhibition by Kim Seung Yeon entitled, "Night Landscape, the mezzotint works series". The work is shown by appointment only from July 1-31, 2022. Please call 201-390-6275 or email artcomstudio@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. Professor Seungyoun Kim was born...

Nature.com

Revealing the invariance of vectorial structured light in complex media

Optical aberrations place fundamental limits on the achievable resolution with focusing and imaging. In the context of structured light, optical imperfections and misalignments and perturbing media such as turbulent air, underwater and optical fibre distort the amplitude and phase of the light's spatial pattern. Here we show that polarization inhomogeneity that defines vectorial structured light is immune to all such perturbations, provided they are unitary. As an example, we study the robustness of vector vortex beams propagating through highly aberrated systems, demonstrating that the inhomogeneous nature of polarization remains unaltered even as the medium itself changes. The unitary nature of the channel allows us to undo this change through a simple lossless operation. This approach paves the way to the versatile application of vectorial structured light, even through non-ideal optical systems, crucial in applications such as imaging and optical communication across noisy channels.
PHYSICS
NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

