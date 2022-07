The Texas Republican Convention on June 18 called for the state Legislature to approve a measure asking voters whether they favor “Texas Independence.”. That is, a referendum on secession. The GOP platform committee wrote, “We urge the Texas Legislature to pass bill [sic] in its next session requiring a referendum in the 2023 general election for the people of Texas to determine whether or not the State of Texas should reassert its status as an independent nation.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO