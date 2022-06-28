ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercedes, TX

Mother pushes for bullying prevention following daughter's suicide

By Karina Vargas
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley mother is pushing for bullying prevention following her daughter’s suicide.

The family of Aurelia Star Dosal is looking for answers and a way to stop bullying in schools. Her mother is calling bullying an epidemic that is taking the lives of innocent children.

“Children need to know that what they say…can kill,” said Tiffany Dosal, the mother of Aurelia Star.

Star was just 13 years old when she took her life. She’d just graduated from middle school and would have been a freshman this fall.

Her mother Tiffany and father Christopher Torres said Star had been bullied since she was in elementary school. Even though her mother’s efforts of moving schools, the bullying continued online.

“Instagram’s were being made several in fact, not just one I’ve heard of. They were making fun of her supposedly. I found out recently that someone was telling her to kill herself, that they would body shame her, make fun of her hair. I didn’t know, I didn’t see it coming, I didn’t know,” said Dosal.

Dosal said her daughter was a shining star and left a huge mark on those who knew her.

“She sang, she danced, she acted. For as long as I can remember Aurelia was such a happy girl regardless of anything else, she was happy all of her videos, everything that we did she was happy,” said Dosal.

Star left behind a letter saying goodbye to her loved ones. Her mother said more conversations need to happen to stop bullying and prevent suicides.

“There’s a stigma when it comes to suicide or talking about suicide, everybody says well if you talk to your children about suicide, well they might want to do it. There’s a stigma when it comes to that and that’s not true, it’s been proven a myth,” said Dosal.

Many times children are afraid of speaking out when they are being bullied and suffer in silence. Dosal is sharing the signs she wished she’d recognized sooner.

“When they are no longer showing joy in the things that they love, when they are missing school for no reason at all, when they are losing their relationships, secluding themselves from friends,” said Dosal.

Dosal said once she was aware of the signals of suicide, it was too late for her daughter.

“She cleaned up her room, she threw out everything that is also a sign of suicide, she threw out all the things that gave her joy…anything that made her happy,” she said.

Star’s family said they want school districts to teach kids more about the dangers of bullying and add more resources. They wished more had been done to help save her daughter’s life. Star would have turned 14 years old in July.

Comments / 10

John Martinez
2d ago

way too much pain for a growing mind to deal with, it consumed her in her nightmares, online, and in school teachers need to be trained to see this to refer to the counlser who must do everything possible to stop this, so sad an innocent life lost

Reply
4
April
2d ago

So incredibly sorry for the loss of this beautiful angel. I agree something has to be done regarding bullying. It happens too often .

Reply
4
Emma Rodriuez
2d ago

We as parents know our kids and how they act. Don’t cover up for your kids and say their just being kids. What if it were your child being bullied would you say their just being kids

Reply
3
