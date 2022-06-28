ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills River, NC

UPM Raflatac to enhance service capabilities at Mills River factory

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPM Raflatac is strengthening its position and service capabilities in the Americas market with a new two-meter slitter and increased production automation at its Mills River factory in North Carolina over the next two years. “We are excited about the ability to provide better service to our...

asheville.com

Asheville Outlets Announces Opening of Lee

Asheville Outlets has announced the opening of Lee | Wrangler, bringing together two of the most iconic and beloved denim brands under one roof. The new store will offer amazing prices on a wide array of Lee and Wrangler denim and casual apparel for men and women. “We are delighted...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Mountain Projects takes steps forward in Jackson County

Mountain Projects had much to celebrate last week. Last Tuesday, the nonprofit welcomed Reginald Speight, Director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s North Carolina Office of Rural Development, who spoke to a round table at Mountain Projects’ new Sylva office. Speight outlined current initiatives available to rural communities in the mountains. The round table featured several local entities, from municipal governments to other nonprofits. Following the roundtable, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the future site of Harris Estates.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville restaurant wins prestigious culinary award

Asheville, NC (FIOX Carolina) - Located on a side street in downtown Asheville is the number one restaurant in the country. “It is the ultimate award in the food business. We call it the Oscars of the food industry,” Chef Meherwan Irani said. Chai Pani serves up Indian street...
ASHEVILLE, NC
asheville.com

Fresh at Farmers Markets This Week

Summer has officially arrived, and with it has come plenty of new fruits and berries at farmers markets this week! Be sure to arrive early to get in on some of the goodness. Creasman Farms brought their first picking of peaches this season to Asheville City Market last week. For more peaches, also keep an eye out for Lyda and Sons Family Orchard at Weaverville Tailgate Market or Bright Branch Farm at East Asheville Tailgate Market! In addition to peaches, we’re starting to see more of our favorite seasonal berries making their long-awaited return to markets as well! Full Sun Farm and Flying Cloud Farm brought some delicious blueberries to the River Arts District and North Asheville markets. McConnell Farms also had blackberries at North Asheville Tailgate Market. Bear Necessities has had red and golden raspberries for the past few weeks at Asheville City Market and West Asheville Tailgate Market.
ASHEVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

Food & Drink: The Scotsman Public House

The Scotsman Public House in downtown Waynesville is a true Scots-Irish pub, paying homage not only to the long and storied Scottish history of its owners Makyia Thayne-Hoyt Blair and Scot Blair, but also “to all of the Scots-Irish that settled hundreds of years ago here in the beautiful backcountry of North Carolina,” says Makyia, who is also the pub’s general manager.
WAYNESVILLE, NC
my40.tv

O.P. Taylor's toy store opens on Main Street in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A familiar name in the Western North Carolina and Upstate toy scene has opened another shop. O.P. Taylor’s toy store has just opened in Hendersonville in the former Dancing Bear Toys location on Main Street. The space is smaller than its locations in Brevard and Greenville, but it's packed with toys.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

Rice Among the Hmong in McDowell County

On the eastern end of the state, rice farmers focus on Carolina Gold, grown in fields. In the Piedmont and into the foothills, rice is cultivated in a totally different way by the Hmong, an ethnic group that left Laos and other nearby countries after the Vietnam War and resettled in western North Carolina, drawn to a landscape and a climate that are similar to what they knew back home.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
Elle Marshall

Old Local Disco Now a Restaurant

Rye Knot - This unassuming establishment tucked away behind a strip mall, is a little piece of Asheville nostalgia. Co-owner Ed talks of the building's roots, “It was originally an old disco called the Cosmic Ballroom. Some menu item names give a nod to their history.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian looking to fill 200 jobs before grand opening

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The soon-to-be-open Grand Bohemian Lodge in downtown Greenville is looking to fill hundreds of jobs. Organizers will be holding on-site interviews Wednesday, June 29 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 55 East Camperdown Way. We’re told career options are available in a range of...
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

The Earth Moves...Again!

After the recent 3.4 magnitude quake in Kersahw County, the earth has moved again. This time the United States Geological Survey reports an earthquake happened near the South Carolina/North Carolina state line this morning. It said the two-point-one magnitude quake was centered about two miles from Hendersonville, North Carolina. No...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Western North Carolina, near Upstate, SC

BARKER HEIGHTS, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Western North Carolina early Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit one mile of Barker Heights at 4:12 a.m. and had a depth of 8 kilometers, according to USGS. We’re told the earthquake was...
TAYLORS, SC
my40.tv

Breached dam threatens wildlife in Rutherford County, advocate says

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A breach at a 90-year-old dam in Rutherford County has led to millions of gallons of sediment-filled water threatening fish and other wildlife. North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality (NCDEQ) has issued a Notice of Violation to the California-based corporation, Navitas Utility. The company...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Section of I-26 East in Henderson County to close overnight for traffic shift

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers heading east in Henderson County should be aware of some changes coming to Interstate 26. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says a contractor will be shifting traffic Wednesday night, June 29, from its current pattern to new lanes between Naples Road and Brookside Camp Road as part of the I-26 widening project.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported near Hendersonville, North Carolina

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the North Carolina and South Carolina state line. The United States Geological Survey said the 2.1 magnitude earthquake happened at 4:12 a.m. about 2 miles from Hendersonville. The exact location was Barker Heights, North Carolina. There are no reports...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC

