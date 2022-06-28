ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

1-year-old left in hot car while mother went to bar: Escambia Co. deputies

By Aspen Popowski
WMBB
WMBB
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3awgFO_0gOTCBuj00

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — One woman was arrested after Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons says she left her 1-year-old inside a car while she was drinking at a Pensacola bar.

Madison Haley Hart, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to The Tickets Sports Bar in Pensacola. Simmons said people at the bar were concerned about Hart.. She tried to leave while “intoxicated,” according to Simmons.

Pensacola felon charged after 1-year-old killed, 2-year-old injured in shooting

When asked how she got to the bar, Hart told deputies she was given a ride to the bar. Hart didn’t mention that she drove herself and her 1-year-old baby girl to the bar, who had been left inside the car, according to Simmons.

After deputies took Hart to a medical facility, a family member told deputies that she had a child. Deputies drove back to the bar and found the child inside the car. The windows were broken into to rescue the baby, who was experiencing “heat-related illness.”

The child was left in the car for two hours during a heat wave. Deputies believe the child will make a full recovery. Hart was charged with neglect of a child with great bodily harm. Hart is currently being held in the Escambia County jail on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Police: Man accused in Pensacola double homicide posted about ‘spraying’ bullets hours before shooting

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused of shooting and killing two young adults last week at a Pensacola apartment complex posted on Facebook about “spraying” bullets hours before the shooting happened, according to Pensacola Police. Tavarras Thomas, 42, turned himself in to police Tuesday night. Thomas is charged in the murders of 24-year-old […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD arrests fifth suspect in shooting death of 14-year-old

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has made a fifth arrest in the shooting death of a 14-year-old child. Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify Kelvin Estell, Jr., 22, as one of the subjects involved. Police said he is being charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

2 more shootings Wednesday night, sixth since June 27: Mobile police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to two more “shots fired” scenes Wednesday night, marking the sixth similar situation since Monday, June 27. At around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, officers responded to Texas Street and Jefferson Street after receiving a “shots fire” call, according to a department news release. Officers found […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

70-year-old arrested in Mobile for multiple felonies

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 70-year-old man was arrested Tuesday, June 28 after officers pulled him over on Lott Road, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. James Walker, 70, was pulled over on Lott Road around 4:40 p.m. for a traffic violation. Walker stopped his vehicle and was arrested for charges including: […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sports Bar#Old Left#Escambia Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Third person charged in 14-year-old’s killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third person was charged with the murder of a 14-year-old, who was killed on Cheshire Drive South Feb. 15. Ryan Kidd, 18, was identified as one of the people involved and will be charged with murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied car. When asked if […]
MOBILE, AL
wvua23.com

Update: Man charged with killing 2 found dead in Holt fire

A 39-year-old man is facing two capital murder charges after two people were found dead inside a home that caught fire in Holt. The victims, 42-year-old Eric Shane Hatter and Shelli Wallace, died in May. Wallace was only recently positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, but both lived at the home.
HOLT, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Accused Gunman Easy to Spot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -You’ve heard of Dr. Seuss “Star Bellied Sneetches?” This week’s Fox10 News Fugitive Files’ suspect -an accused gunman-has stars on his face. This is 43 year old Larry Curry. You can see those stars, clearly, in his mug shot. According to Mobile Police, Curry asked a long-time friend for a ride from a convenience store. But once he got in the car, he and Curry started to argue over some “property” Curry said he wanted. The argument escalated until investigators say Curry pulled a gun, and shot the friend several times in the leg. The victim managed to get away. Curry hopped into a waiting SUV, and got away. He hasn’t been seen since.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

Fourth shooting in two days, no one injured: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department responded to a “shots fired” scene at about 2:43 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. This comes one day after officers in the Mobile Police Department responded to three similar situations in the Mobile area Monday, June 27. According to a release, officers found two “unknown […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1930s pavilion engulfed in flames: Brewton Fire Department

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Brewton Fire Department responded to a call about a building on fire in the early morning Thursday, June 30. Upon arriving on the scene, firefighters within the BFD found a pavilion completely covered in flames at Sportsman Park in Brewton, Ala. According to the post via Brewton Reborn Facebook, the […]
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

14-year-old leads police on chase down Government Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police officers pursued a 14-year-old male driver at 1 a.m. Monday after the teen refused to stop, according to a department news release. Officers attempted to stop the driver on Government Street and Houston Street. The teenager then fled, leading police on a chase. After hitting a retaining wall, the […]
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

WMBB

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy