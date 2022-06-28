ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragons ticket sales to support local charity: Where to buy

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Looking to attend a Dragons game, and support a good cause at the same time?

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is selling tickets to a Dayton Dragons baseball game, and half of each sale will support the organization in its mission to help pets in the area.

According to the Humane Society, the organization is selling tickets to the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark on Saturday, July 9. Each ticket to the 7:05 p.m. game is $14, and $7 from each purchase will go right to the animals in their care.

You may need to move fast, however, as this is the last week you can buy tickets for this cause, and seats are filling up fast. Ticket sales will end at midnight on Friday, July 1.

To get your tickets to the game, and support the Humane Society, click here.

