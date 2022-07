FRANKFORT, Ky. (June 28, 2022) — Kentuckians interested in becoming optometrists may apply starting July 1 for the state’s Optometry Scholarship program, administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). “This scholarship will help future optometrists fulfill their dreams of being able to help those in need,”...

FRANKFORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO