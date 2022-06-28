ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka Mayor and City Manager meet to discuss the city

By Michael Dakota
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla and the current interim city manager Bill Cochran met at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss what is happening in the city.

Progress on getting Topeka a permanent city manager was discussed. Mayor Padilla said 10 of the applicants have a connection to Kansas. The closing for applications will be July 15. Padilla said he was “encouraged” by the process.

The monthly meeting is held to discuss the main issues facing the city. This is the June 2022 meeting.

